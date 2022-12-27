2023 BMW i7 EV Limo and X7 Crossover Attempt a Custom Revolution, Fail Badly

This past spring was a busy time for Bavarian automaker BMW. Just like a sedulous bee, the German company premiered quite a few models during the period.
Naturally, chief among them were the refreshed first-generation BMW X7 full-sized luxury sport utility vehicle and the G70 seventh generation of the BMW 7 Series of premium saloons. That is quite a lot of sevens, but I am not so sure that anyone would even give them that upper-middle mark (on a scale of one to ten) when it comes to the freshness of styling.
This is because BMW also premiered yet another outrageous design idea by way of fitting both the facelifted X7 crossover SUV and the 7 Series limousine with horizontally split headlight clusters. Those give it a presence that will make it certain they stand out in any crowd, but from now on, we are not so sure that it will be in the right – not the wrong ones.
Anyway, controversy surrounds most of the recent BMW designs, so that is not necessarily a reason to refrain from treating either of them with the best of the aftermarket realm. After all, beauty is always in the eye of the beholder. And there is no need to take our word for granted, as we have a couple of eloquent examples from RDB LA and ANRKY Wheels.
First off, the good folks over at Hollywood, California-based RDB LA have another YouTube vlog episode out, and we just must address the BMW i7 elephant in the room even though their interest is also to focus on a pair of red Ferrari SF90 hybrid supercars. Well, the brand-new BMW 7 Series (in fully electric i7 form) came to the Hollywood, California-based shop “straight from the dealer” and they only had three days before it needed to morph into a Christmas present.
As for the changes, those were of the subtler variety, given the short amount of time. Still, they may be impactful, as they include a full gray wrap (complete with door jams, so there is no perceived difference), a switch to behemoth, contrasting-black RDB wheels, and all accents matched to the main hues. The result is cool enough to get the channel’s fan base's approval… though everyone also wanted to immediately forget they ever saw that new front fascia!
Secondly, Miami, Florida-based ANRKY Wheels has a simple motto: “disrupting the established order.” Well, that may be even easier to achieve when working on a refreshed BMW X7, from now on. The first of potentially many examples comes in the form of a ‘murdered-out’ M60i prepared by Charolette, North Carolina-based High Definition Automotive Customs LLC. The detailing specialist wrapped the big CUV in DynoShield and Can Coat Pro PPF, the glass in Quickview Glass Coating, while the ‘rims’ and leather were shielded with Q2. Oh, and it also rides stealthy on a set of ANRKY 24s!
