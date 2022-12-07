2023 Rolls-Royce Phantom Series II Gets Dark Two-Tone Wrap to Contrast Its Starry Eyes

This spring marked an incredibly special moment for the Brits over at Rolls-Royce. The ultra-luxury company premiered the update to their most coveted model of the current range, the 2023 Phantom Series II.
As always, it needed months to reach all regions, and then some more time before customers eagerly got their hands on the ritzy first delivery examples. But now that all that is done, what comes next? My, oh my, the most logical thing to do is send them on their merry way to aftermarket outlets, of course!
And this is precisely what happened here with this example, which reached the good folks over at Hollywood, California-based RDB LA, who have yet another YouTube vlog episode out, and we just have to address the Phantom elephant in the room. Actually, the plural would be more appropriate, as they also worked on an older Rolls-Royce Phantom just before playing with the starry headlights of the fresh 2023 Phantom Series II.
And no worries, we have all of them embedded below in the YT videos and the social media reels. Complete with other interesting projects, of course – as the guys not only dropped their jaws at the sight of the Phantom II “house on wheels” but also took time to show us other builds, including a stunning green Ferrari (it’s still a work in progress), as well as a Satin Black-wrapped 2023 Range Rover riding posh on a glossy black set of new 24-inch RDB aftermarket wheels.
So, let us choose a favorite among the bunch of dark and menacing custom vehicles. Is it the older but equally ritzy Rolls-Royce Phantom wrapped in Satin Black and packing Gloss Black details and touches while the 24-inch multispoke wheels are kept in a classy, chromed state of personalization art? Is it the newer 2023 Phantom Series II with its two-tone Satin and Glossy Black wrap and its starry ‘eyes?’ Or is a Satin murdered-out Range Rover better than both RRs?
