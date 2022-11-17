Crazy BMW ‘E393 Speedster’ Virtual Project Mixes 3 Series Icons With the Elements

Ariel Atom, Bac Mono, Ferrari Monza SPs, Aston Martin V12 Speedster, McLaren Elva, and now also the otherworldly retro-modern BMW ‘E393 Speedster,’ among others. Wait, what?
So, the stratospheric niche of single or two-seat speedsters is not that tiny anymore – even in an automotive era where crossovers, SUVs, and trucks rule undefeated over the ‘puny’ passenger cars. But what about something that combines the traits of a bygone age with the craziness of aftermarket projects? Is that possible only across the virtual automotive universe? Well, probably, since this is a cool-looking BMW and not a split-headlight, bucktooth-grille abomination…
Ironic jokes aside, this is indeed merely wishful thinking. Unfortunately for those who might want to laugh in the face of Ariels, Bacs, Ferraris, Astons, McLarens, and whatnot, this idea will never materialize in the real world. Maybe it is better that way because if real we bet that BMW’s designers would have found a way to botch it!
So, meet Kasim Tlibekua, the virtual artist better known as tlibekua on social media, who has worked long and hard (in between various rendering-to-reality ideas) to make this CGI project look decidedly surreal. According to the pixel master’s description, work started back in 2021 and slowly advanced to include BMW 3 Series Coupe and Convertible (E92/93 fifth generation) inspiration, plus a retro visage that is hard to mistake for anything else other than the legendary second generation E30 version.
But that is not all, and not by a slim chance. This is neither a coupe nor a convertible, but a true-to-roots speedster that lacks any protection against flying bugs, the winds, and/or rain, such as a roof, windows, or even a windshield.
Plus, the traditional speedster cues are mixed with the CGI wizardry of the aftermarket world. Hence, the exposed carbon fiber elements, the thoroughly slammed attitude, the extreme widebody atmosphere, the Satin Black wrap/paintjob, or the contrasting ultra-concave gold-spec wheels. Not bad at all, right?
