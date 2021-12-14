4 Volkswagen Will Have an ID. California: Electric Campervan, Anyone?

Volkswagen ID.Buzz' Cargo Version Gets Ready To Haul Stuff in Retro Style

Company insiders claim that While its name is still under wraps, with ID.Cargo or ID.Buzz Cargo being the two main possibilities, we already know that VW will offer this model with sliding doors on its sides and split rear doors on the back.The latter is a change from what Volkswagen does with the Multivan and Transporter but does remind us of the Crafter. Naturally, VW has already gone through the effort of discovering the most practical solution for its upcoming electric van, and its intended customers want split rear doors instead of a tailgate.It may not be that important at first, but the ID.Buzz is a retro-styled model, and its historic predecessor used to have a lift-up tailgate. In the case of the classic Transporter (also known as a VW Type 2), that model had a lift-up tailgate because it came with a rear-engine configuration, and its design was meant to be as simple as possible.Some classic VW T2s came with a sliding side door, while others came with a split-door setup on one side. With modern technology, VW can offer sliding doors on each side if desired, as well as split rear doors, depending on what customers request when configuring their new van.The modern equivalent of the Volkswagen Type 2 has a heavy reputation to carry, as it walks in the footsteps of an iconic model that was sold in millions of units across the world. It was also a symbol of the counterculture movement.In Germany, the classic model was called Bulli, while the Brits called it the Camper. Americans called it the Bus or the Microbus, but it was also referred to as the Transporter or the Kombi. With that time long behind us, it will be interesting to see how VW decides to call the production version of its retro-styled van.From what we already know about the upcoming ID.Buzz , this model is expected to be offered in several battery capacity versions, which would range from 48 to 111. The latter would provide arange of up to 550 kilometers (ca. 341 miles), while its motor would offer up to 150(201 horsepower).The retro-styled electric van would power its rear wheels, which is a paradigm shift from the current offering of VW utility vehicles. All-wheel-drive variants might also be offered, while top speed could be as high as 100 mph (160 kph). The German marque will also offer a version that will be able to drive itself Company insiders claim that VW might even fit the modern variant of the Microbus with solar panels on its roof. The latter would help increase range during sunny days, but that is about it. Volkswagen is expected to offer at least two wheelbase options for the ID.Buzz, and this might be true for its Cargo variant as well.