Give Your VW ID. Buzz a Sporty and Drop-Down Look With the Zyrus Carbon Fiber Kit

The Volkswagen bus has been heavily modified since its release, with people giving it all sorts of mods to create different looks and utilities for the popular model. VW will soon be releasing the all-electric VW ID.Buzz, and it's only normal that it will build on the heritage it was inspired from.
I stumbled on this very wild and sporty kit for the ID. Buzz, and I can't say I wasn't surprised. It's so unique and gives the vehicle such a different look that it's hard not to look at it. Zyrus Engineering from Norway announced the "Z Buzz" carbon kit just earlier this month.
Zyrus Engineering CEO Radni Molhampour said, "We are a fun-loving company, and we like to be different, so we offered this concept to a few of our customers who already pre-ordered the car and now signed up for the kit". The all-electric VW has been raking in many pre-orders lately, especially in Germany and Norway; we can safely say the car has been creating lots of BUZZ (pun intended).
Radni also said, "We thought it would be a great idea to launch it worldwide as it is such a cool concept for our Z Buzz. Daily driving to school or getting groceries needn't be a boring mission ever again, we have bought one ourselves, and we are super excited, my daughter loves it".
For now, the kit is only a set of renderings, but they plan on launching it in the first part of next year.
The first thing you'll probably notice about the kit is that it gives the VW a "dropped look" by using carbon side skirts. The front fender gets an uplift with a full splitter and side winglets. Also included in the kit are mirror covers, a very large and noticeable rear spoiler, and an aggressive rear diffuser. All these combined really give the vehicle and unique and cool look, a bit reminiscent of Japanese modded vans (which are actually even heavier modified). The final pieces that complete the look are the immense and eye-catching wheels.
All the parts are designed in-house and hand-made by the Zyrus Team in Norway. The "Z Buzz" kit is priced at €11900 ($11806), with the option of paying an extra €5000 ($4960) for the wheels. Can't wait to see how it'll look in real life.
