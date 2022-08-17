Hippies Will Love This Volkswagen T1 Electric Van With a Tesla Model S Battery

The T1 is the first van produced by Volkswagen. It was a huge success among van lovers and is arguably one of the most famous models of the 20th century. The model is one of the most popular retro cars worldwide because it is universally loved regardless of the owner's social class.
Volkswagen wants to capitalize on the popularity of the model and has launched the ID. Buzz. However, those who want a copy of the classic model should be aware that a truly unique T1 will soon go on sale. It's based on the restored classic model, only it's electric and uses batteries from the Tesla Model S. The restoration of this T1 was recently completed and is both literally and figuratively green. It doesn't have Ludicrous Mode, but it's still much faster than the original.
Seeing the pictures you can't help but fall in love with this car. Impeccably restored inside and out, but we'd be curious to see it running. We'd also like to know what it looks like under the hood but also how the battery has been integrated.
For now, we'll just have to make do with these images on the Thecollectables. An electric version of the iconic 13-windowed model will soon be up for auction. At the time of writing, August 17, no prices were listed.
For other Volkswagen lovers, there is the ID. Buzz. The long-awaited electric model can now be ordered in Europe, with prices in the UK starting at £57,115 (around $69,129). According to the official website, on the U.S. market, it will be available from 2024.
The first ID Buzz models on sale come with a 77 kWh battery. They are capable of charging with up to 170 kW, which is fast enough to charge from 5% to 80% in half an hour. A full charge will give you a range of around 260 miles (418 km).
