2023 Volkswagen ID. Buzz Spied Uncamouflaged in Real Life, Looks Like a Fancy Fridge

Volkswagen's ID. Buzz was revealed earlier this week, but its unveiling involved two-tone paint jobs, large wheels, and the highest equipment trims. In real life, things may be a bit different, as many people might not option them that way. Fortunately, our spy photographers have already provided us with a set of real-life images of the ID. Buzz.
While these are finalized prototypes in a production-ready form, they still come with mismatched wheels, but that is not the point. Instead, the idea is to see the ID. Buzz in an all-white body or a less glamourous form. Who knows, maybe with the help of Photoshop and other editing software, someone will show us a base model ID. Buzz, with steelies and black bumpers, even if those may not be offered.
When wheels are concerned, as well as color options, it may be a while until Volkswagen reveals the configurator tool for the ID. Buzz, so steelies might still happen if that is your thing. Until then, photo editing software and a talented artist will be your best guess of seeing such an ID. Buzz, so keep an eye on the renderings section of our website, as you might just see one.
Even with a full white body, the ID. Buzz does not look that bad. If you were to ask us, the look of the A-pillars is what makes them stand out, as they are nicely styled to have a narrow window between the windshield and the front windows. That is a neat trick from MPVs, and it helps make a car look more friendly.
The profile of the ID. Buzz is also better looking than the average model in the segment due to its window design, especially for the third set of windows near the C-pillars, which are nicely rounded off. The design of the windows makes up for the look of the lower parts of the body, which is not outstanding in any way, but that is a different matter.
