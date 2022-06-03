VW ID. Buzz Plugs Into the Heart of Hannover As Production Kicks Off in Germany

Joining the light commercial vehicle version that wears the ‘Cargo’ suffix, the ID. Buzz Pro has also entered production at the Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles’ (VWCV) facility in Hannover.
The event was marked by Member of the VWCV Brand Management Board for Production and Logistics, Josef Baumert, and Chairman of the VWCV Works Council, Stavros Christidis, who welcomed the first unit that rolled off the assembly line yesterday (June 2).
“Over the last two years, the production facility has been continually prepared for the manufacture of the new all-electric vehicles, while the T6.1 and since last year the New Multivan have simultaneously been made here in Hannover,” said Baumert. “We are now manufacturing three ‘Bulli’ product lines with three different drive system concepts in our plant here. This means complexity makes huge demands of our workforce.”
Around 4,000 employees were trained at the facility to put together the ID. Buzz. Up to 15,000 copies of the ID. Buzz Pro and ID. Buzz Cargo are estimated to roll off the assembly line this year alone. Once production is up to full speed, the Hannover plant can produce around 130,000 vehicles annually.
Volkswagen has been accepting pre-orders for the ID. Buzz in Germany since May 20. Pricing starts at €56,606.30 (equal to $60,572) for the ID. Buzz Pro, and €46,455.60 ($49,710) for the ID. Buzz Cargo, after the environmental rebate is take into account. Deliveries will kick off this fall.
In the United Kingdom, the passenger version is offered in three trim levels named the Life, Style, and 1st Edition, priced from £57,115 ($71,600), £61,915 ($77,617), and £62,995 ($78,971) respectively. All versions use the same 77 kWh lithium-ion battery, powering a rear-mounted electric motor that generates 204 ps (201 hp / 150 kW) and 310 Nm (229 lb-ft) of torque. The ID. Buzz has an estimated driving range of 415 km (258 miles) on a full charge.
The ID. Buzz will also make its way to the United States, albeit not until the 2024 model year. Americans will have to settle for the extended wheelbase model only.
“Over the last two years, the production facility has been continually prepared for the manufacture of the new all-electric vehicles, while the T6.1 and since last year the New Multivan have simultaneously been made here in Hannover,” said Baumert. “We are now manufacturing three ‘Bulli’ product lines with three different drive system concepts in our plant here. This means complexity makes huge demands of our workforce.”
Around 4,000 employees were trained at the facility to put together the ID. Buzz. Up to 15,000 copies of the ID. Buzz Pro and ID. Buzz Cargo are estimated to roll off the assembly line this year alone. Once production is up to full speed, the Hannover plant can produce around 130,000 vehicles annually.
Volkswagen has been accepting pre-orders for the ID. Buzz in Germany since May 20. Pricing starts at €56,606.30 (equal to $60,572) for the ID. Buzz Pro, and €46,455.60 ($49,710) for the ID. Buzz Cargo, after the environmental rebate is take into account. Deliveries will kick off this fall.
In the United Kingdom, the passenger version is offered in three trim levels named the Life, Style, and 1st Edition, priced from £57,115 ($71,600), £61,915 ($77,617), and £62,995 ($78,971) respectively. All versions use the same 77 kWh lithium-ion battery, powering a rear-mounted electric motor that generates 204 ps (201 hp / 150 kW) and 310 Nm (229 lb-ft) of torque. The ID. Buzz has an estimated driving range of 415 km (258 miles) on a full charge.
The ID. Buzz will also make its way to the United States, albeit not until the 2024 model year. Americans will have to settle for the extended wheelbase model only.