Volkswagen Teases ID. Buzz and Says That It's Really Close to Public Roads

The ID. Buzz is one of the most loved concept vehicles from the last five years. It instantly garnered attention and adoration. Still, since the public debut in 2017, it has inched forward towards production slower than whatever the fastest production VW right now is. It sounds like Volkswagen might meet their initial goal of 2022 production too.
Keep in mind though that production has nothing to do with when it will be available here in North America. Those of us in the states will have to wait for late 2023 when it arrives as a 2024 model. Still, it's exciting to see that it looks a great deal like the original concept vehicle.
In the clip we see the all-electric ID. Buzz in all its glory as it lights up the room. The text says that 2022 will be the "year of the ID. Buzz" and the video says "The DNA of an icon". That's high praise and will require the Buzz to be sincerely good if it's going to live up to it.
Of course, for VW fans, there's a lot they'll love about the ID. Buzz. The shape is quite clearly reminiscent of the much-loved microbes. It also has enough tech that it might just be one of the most advanced EVs on the market when it arrives on our shores.
In the clip, we see some of the promised features. They include puddle lights that create a futuristic hexagonal shape on the ground, U-shaped turn-signals that look kinda like the Mercedes EQS, and illuminated door handles.
It seems like Volkswagen might be much closer to showing off the production model "soon" as the clip says about 100 times.
Would you be into the new ID. Buzz at the right price? Most automakers have distanced themselves from the minivan silhouette as much as they could in recent years. It's going to be interesting to see if the last five years of developing the ID. Buzz can pay off for Volkswagen.
