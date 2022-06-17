Volkswagen Plans to Make 130,000 ID. Buzz Units Per Year in Hanover

After Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles (VWCV) announced the production start for the ID. Buzz in Hanover, some people may have asked how many units the company would be able to deliver per year. In 2022, that number will be only 15,000. From 2023 on, the plan is to increase production by 10% and deliver up to 130,000 per year made in that German factory alone.

