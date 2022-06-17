Volkswagen Plans to Make 130,000 ID. Buzz Units Per Year in Hanover

After Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles (VWCV) announced the production start for the ID. Buzz in Hanover, some people may have asked how many units the company would be able to deliver per year. In 2022, that number will be only 15,000. From 2023 on, the plan is to increase production by 10% and deliver up to 130,000 per year made in that German factory alone.
The ID. Buzz will also be manufactured in Chattanooga, even if Volkswagen has not confirmed that yet. The new MPV is seen as a nostalgic product that will have the U.S. as one of its main buyers. Selling imported cars in high volumes does not make any sense when you have a local factory that can take care of that.
That said, Hanover will deal with the European demand for the new electric van. It may also export it to South American markets while Volkswagen does not decide to manufacture the ID. Buzz in China, which is something that should happen soon.
Nowadays, Hanover can make up to 810 units of the ID. Buzz, New Multivan, and T6.1. With the 10% increase, it will reach 900 units of all three models. VWCS said it could adjust the mix to deliver whatever the market prefers. From what the company said, we suspect it plans to increase the proportion of ID. Buzz units as soon as possible.
One piece of evidence about that is that battery systems will be assembled in Hanover starting in 2024. Currently, they are made by Volkswagen Group Components in Braunschweig. This Volkswagen division also delivers the whole front and rear axle of the ID. Buzz to Hanover. They are produced in Barsinghausen, and we have the impression that Volkswagen Group Components will keep doing them there.
Hanover is the third Volkswagen plant making MEB vehicles in Germany. Zwickau and Emden are the other two, even if the Transparent Factory in Dresden also made some ID.3 units. Outside Germany, the group also makes MEB vehicles in the Mlada Boleslav plant in Czechia.
