A Volkswagen Up! Can Be Modified in Just 24 Hours, and This Is What Can Be Done

Modifying a car is not exactly a straightforward process, and many decisions involve considering the end goal of the project. But what about if it is done in just 24 hours, and parts deliveries are either delayed for months or, no upgrades can be acquired at a reasonable price? Well, do not cry, as there is a way.
Having just celebrated 14 years on YouTube earlier this month, the two friends and partners in mods from Australia have set a challenge for themselves to see what can be done to Moog's new purchase. As usual, Moog bought himself a "nugget" in the form of a used Volkswagen Up!.
The German city car comes with an inline-three-cylinder engine that was not the most powerful in its class at the time of launch, and we are a decade away from that moment. Despite that, city cars have not been entered in the mad horsepower wars of larger vehicles, and the two Aussie presenters have yet to plan a massive power hike of the one-liter mill.
Instead, they want to improve the way it drives with easy modifications that can be done in just a day. Do not expect to be able to do this yourself, without any assistance, in the driveway of your apartment building, as it requires tools, jacking up the car, and help from a friend. It also helps if you know what you are doing with a wrench.
With that in mind, Marty and Moog went on to change the stock steel wheels with alloys and fitted the latter with Michelin Pilot Sport 4 tires. The brake discs and pads were changed with a fresh set of Brembos but without replacing the stock calipers.
Another massive change in how the VW will drive is fitting lowering springs, which are also stiffer than stock ones. Together with the new wheels and tires, the Up is set to carry more speed into the corners, which will make it faster on the track, but no significant change would come in a straight line.
Before wrapping things up and calling it a day, Marty and Moog changed the oil, spark plugs, cabin air filter, and fitted a sports air filter instead of the stock one.
The mini-service is the first thing that one should do when acquiring a used car that is new to them, and Moog underlines this in their video. Go ahead and watch it to learn more about what can be done to improve a Volkswagen Up!.
The German city car comes with an inline-three-cylinder engine that was not the most powerful in its class at the time of launch, and we are a decade away from that moment. Despite that, city cars have not been entered in the mad horsepower wars of larger vehicles, and the two Aussie presenters have yet to plan a massive power hike of the one-liter mill.
Instead, they want to improve the way it drives with easy modifications that can be done in just a day. Do not expect to be able to do this yourself, without any assistance, in the driveway of your apartment building, as it requires tools, jacking up the car, and help from a friend. It also helps if you know what you are doing with a wrench.
With that in mind, Marty and Moog went on to change the stock steel wheels with alloys and fitted the latter with Michelin Pilot Sport 4 tires. The brake discs and pads were changed with a fresh set of Brembos but without replacing the stock calipers.
Another massive change in how the VW will drive is fitting lowering springs, which are also stiffer than stock ones. Together with the new wheels and tires, the Up is set to carry more speed into the corners, which will make it faster on the track, but no significant change would come in a straight line.
Before wrapping things up and calling it a day, Marty and Moog changed the oil, spark plugs, cabin air filter, and fitted a sports air filter instead of the stock one.
The mini-service is the first thing that one should do when acquiring a used car that is new to them, and Moog underlines this in their video. Go ahead and watch it to learn more about what can be done to improve a Volkswagen Up!.