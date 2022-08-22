All-Electric VW ID.Buzz Is Selling Out Even Before Hitting the Market in Europe

Volkswagen has intensively marketed and sold their ever expanding electric series, the ID. Given the company's history and scandals, it's only natural that they would make such a move. One of the newer models in the ID. series is the ID.Buzz, which is experiencing increased sales in Europe, with Norway and Germany leading the demand.
According to Automobilwoche, the full-electric van is almost sold out in the launch phase, months before deliveries will start, with the date set for October. Around 3,400 ID.Buzz vehicles have been ordered in Norway, followed by 2,500 orders in Germany. Moreover, 1,100 cars have been ordered from The Netherlands and 1000 from Belgium. The total number of orders from Europe has passed the 10,000 mark. The ID.Buzz is also set to hit the U.S. market in 2024.
15,000 vehicles are set to be produced by the end of the year, meaning that over two-thirds of them have already been sold. In an email for employees of VW's plant in Hanover, Lars Krause, the Head of Sales at VW Commercial Vehicle, said, "10,000 orders, without the car actually being at the dealer, let alone a customer having driven it. That is just impressive.".
Volkswagen is increasing their production numbers to 60,000 next year and later up to 130,000 models a year.
Building on the heritage of the VW Bulli, The ID.Buzz nods to the past but also includes the styling of the newer ID. series, giving it a futuristic and playful look. Besides the passenger van, VW will also release a commercial model. EVs are known for their practicality, especially when it comes to cargo space. The ID.Buzz is taking full advantage of that, providing ample storage space both in the front and the back of the van.
The interior is similar to the ID.4's, with lots of open space, a clean and straightforward finish, and a lounge-like atmosphere. There are a bunch of creative Easter Eggs inside the interior, such as the vehicle's silhouette carved into the cargo area. Multiple color schemes are available for the model, each one more colorful and more unique than the other.
What Volkswagen most definitely kept in mind when designing the ID.Buzz is sustainability, making it the most sustainable VW has to offer until now. They have decided to use organic paint for the EV's exterior and avoided using any natural leather or other animal-origin materials.
Lastly, the autonomous driving feature is another exciting thing about the ID.Buzz. Although it won't be included at launch, Volkswagen Group has said that the ID. Buzz will be the first vehicle with the self-driving feature. Volkswagen Group CEO Dr. Herbert Diess has stated: "Fully autonomous will be an integral part of our business model in 2030.", with plans of creating fully autonomous networks such as robo-taxis.
