2025 Volkswagen ID.Buzz Spied With Autonomous Driving Tech, Production Body

Volkswagen has made progress with its ID.Buzz, and this is visible even when one observes its prototype. Our spy photographers caught one in the open in the Alps, and this version even comes with sliding doors and production-spec windows.
In other words, this version is closer to production than previous prototypes, and this is the passenger version of the ID.Buzz, not the cargo model. However, it still needs things done to it before being ready to be mass-produced. As you can observe, there are many sensors embedded in the body, as well as a complicated appendix on the roof.
As you can imagine, Volkswagen will not release this model with all the sensors that you can see on its prototype, so this is a project that is still in development.
Since it will be showcased late in 2024 and will reach the market in 2025, VW still has plenty of time to get it done. Once launched, the Volkswagen ID.Buzz will be the world's first electric van with fully autonomous driving technology.
From previous statements made by VW officials, we already know that it will be offered with several versions, which will range their battery capacity from 48 to 111 kWh. The latter will come with a range of up to 550 km (ca. 341 miles) in the WLTP cycle, but that is just an estimate for now, as the production model will still have to go through the homologation procedure.
VW is expected to offer an AWD variant with two motors, but the ID.Buzz's production variant will come with rear-wheel drive and up to 150 kW (203 horsepower). Despite its large battery and available power, the ID.Buzz's top speed will be electronically limited to 160 km/h (ca. 99.42 mph).
We already have close-up images of the interior, which reveal the fact that VW has decided to fit the entire ID family with the same multimedia unit, as well as the same gauge cluster and unchanged controls on the center console.
As it appears, the prototype of the ID.Buzz has the multimedia unit picked up straight from the ID.3 parts bin, as the center screen shows the image of an ID.3. That aspect is normal in vehicle development, though, and all manufacturers apply a similar philosophy when developing their prototypes.
