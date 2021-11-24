Jamie Foxx Enjoys Father-Daughter Time in Style, on Board a Ferretti Yacht

Jamie Foxx is known to enjoy his life to the fullest and wants the same for his daughters. The actor and one of his girls spent some quality time on a yacht.
In a series of Instagram Story videos, Jamie Foxx showed what perfect father-daughter time looks like. The actor was joined by his youngest daughter, Annalise Bishop, whom he shares with his ex, Kristin Grannis.
The 12-year-old enjoyed some time on the water mat in front of the yacht, chilling on her phone, while her dad documented their time together. But the two also had quite a meal in front of them in another video.
For the occasion, Jamie Foxx splashed on a day at sea in a Ferretti Yacht, which seems to be a 550 model. One of the few entry-level yachts for the Italian brand, it offers three cabins and a two-head boat. It also provides comfortable seating for up to 14 passengers and a lot of sunbathing space for everyone present.
The watercraft comes with two Cummins engines, it has a cruise speed of 25 knots (29 mph /46 kph), and a maximum speed of 30 knots (34 mph / 55 kph). With an overall length of 57 ft 2 in (17.42 m) and a length of 54 ft 9 in (16.7 m), it spreads across three decks, with the main hangout place on top and on the main deck, and the cabins on the lower deck. The base price of the new Ferretti 550 is around $1.4 million. There’s no information on how much it’s to rent it, but we can only imagine.
When it comes to technology, the 550 features three Simrad displays, two optional 12-inch screens, shown in Foxx’s story, and one 9-inch monitor.
The father-daughter pair seemed to have enjoyed their day together in a very modern style, documenting it on social media. Other guests were also invited to the party at sea. Sounds like fun. And sounds expensive.
