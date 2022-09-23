Jamie Foxx Goes Sailing on ElectraCraft Boat for “Peace of Mind”

There are a lot of ways you can relax. Going for a drive, reading a book, watching something you like, or going out with friends. To do that, Jamie Foxx went sailing on an ElectraCraft boat for some “peace of mind.”
Jamie Foxx, whose real name is Eric Marlon Bishop, is an actor, comedian, and singer. Thanks to all these titles, Foxx reached a net worth estimated at $170 million, which allows him to enjoy the finest things in life. He is a big fan of luxurious things, be it cars, expensive motorhomes, or yachts.
In a new short clip posted on his Instagram Stories on September 22, Jamie Foxx gave a short glimpse of how he relaxes: on a boat. He wrote on top of the video, "piece of mine = piece of mind."
The video also gives a short tour inside the vessel and shows that he seems to have ventured out at sea by himself for some alone time. The boat he’s on is an ElectraCraft boat and seems to be part of the brand’s latest models, the all-new TRI-CAT Series, which includes the 152TR, 162TR and the 182TR, all with a standard convertible top, upgradable to a fiberglass hardtop with solar panels.
What is different about these new boats is that they are solar powered, with up to 800 Watt power generation on a sunny day, which will increase the time and range you have out on the water.
Based on the short footage, the actor seems to have gone for the 182TR, which is the most luxurious of them all. The vessel comes with a length of 18 ft (5.5 m), a beam of 8'6 ft (2.6 m), and a draft of 25 ft (7.6 m), with enough space to seat up to 12 adults. It has a cruising speed of 4 mph (6 kph) and a top speed of 6 mph (10 kph), with a run time of 9 hours on a full charge, and 3.5 hours if going at full speed. It takes the boat about seven hours for a full charge.
In the past, Jamie Foxx has spent time on different vessels, including a Ferretti yacht, while enjoying some father-daughter quality time. But there’s nothing like taking some time off to recharge and this ElectraCraft seems to have been the way to do it.
