Watch Jamie Foxx Cruise the California Streets in His New Carmel GT Roadster

Just like you’d expected from a Holywood actor like him, Jamie Foxx has impeccable taste in automobiles. His garage has everything from high-end supercars like his Aston Martin Vanquish Volante, Lamborghini Gallardo, Ferrari 488 Spyder to luxury SUVs such as the Cadillac Escalade, Lincoln Navigator, or the eye-catching gold Mercedes Benz G Wagen. Foxx is also a big fan of three-wheelers – his recent acquisition? A new Vanderhall Carmel GT roadster.
Vanderhall Motor Works is a Utah-based American carmaker. It creates hand-made three-wheeled autocycles perfect for touring, commuting, and city driving. With his well-known passion for cars, Foxx had to have well, not one, but two.
The first Vanderhall three-wheeler the famous actor has in his impressive collection is a customized Vanderhall Venice. Back in 2018, Foxx took delivery of a roadster that can speed up to 140 mph (225 kph). According to Dupont Registry, diamond-stitched leather was used on the interior, and the tires looked more aggressive than on previous models. The yellow elements on the body matched with black wheels and yellow calipers.
Now, since summer is here, the 53-year-old Texan couldn’t resist and got himself another three-wheeler. Naturally, Foxx took his newest possession out for a spin on the streets of California. Named after the small town of Carmel-by-the-Sea from the very same western U.S. state, the new Carmel GT is the retro version of the already owned Venice model, but this one includes doors.
It sports an F1-inspired push-rod suspension that allows for a compact suspension footprint and progressive movement. A 1.5-liter turbo from General Motors gives it the same power as its forerunner. The two-seater has a six-speed automatic with paddle shifters and a tan leather interior which contrasts the red body.
Priced above Vanderhall Venice, at $43,950, this three-wheeler is pricier than its sibling (not that Foxx bothered to give the price tag a second glance). The Holywood star has far more expensive toys in his collection, such as his gold Bugatti Veyron which scores around $2 million.
