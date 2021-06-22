Watch Jamie Foxx Cruise the California Streets in His New Carmel GT Roadster

Just like you’d expected from a Holywood actor like him, Jamie Foxx has impeccable taste in automobiles. His garage has everything from high-end supercars like his Aston Martin Vanquish Volante, Lamborghini Gallardo, Ferrari 488 Spyder to luxury SUVs such as the Cadillac Escalade, Lincoln Navigator, or the eye-catching gold Mercedes Benz G Wagen. Foxx is also a big fan of three-wheelers – his recent acquisition? A new Vanderhall Carmel GT roadster.

5 photos