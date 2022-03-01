Car Dealership Has Its Own Order for Celebs Who Want the Same Car, Kim K Would Always Win

RD Whittington’s new show, Million Dollar Wheels, gives an insight into the world of A-list luxury car sales. But there must be an order for celebrities, and, hypothetically, if Kim Kardashian wanted the same car as another celeb, she’d win.
Celebrity dealership WiresOnly in Los Angeles and Miami, owned by RD Whittington, is now showing the world of selling expensive, luxury cars to some of the most famous people in the world.
With more than 20 years of experience, the dealership has a long list of famous clients such as Kim Kardashian, Tom Holland, Rihanna, A$AP Rocky, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Jamie Foxx, who also serves as a producer for the show.
But when you have a limited number of unique cars and more celebrities interested in them, what do you do? Whittington answers that question in the first episode of the Discovery+ channel show, Million Dollar Wheels.
He put it out “hypothetically” that, if Kim Kardashian and Tom Holland, both considered A-listers, were interested in the same vehicle, there’s no question that Kim K would get it.
A businesswoman and a car aficionado, Kim Kardashian seems like she’s not exclusive with Platinum Motorsport, which handles most of her purchases. But given her passion for wheels and how much she’s willing to spend on cars, a lot of dealerships would love to work with her.
WiresOnly's owner added that, if, in that scenario, Tom Holland would be purchasing the ride for his famous girlfriend, Zendaya, there would be a problem, and the decision wouldn’t be that easy.
Last year, Holland purchased a Rolls-Royce Cullinan from Whittington, ahead of the Spider-Man: No Way Home premiere. Both he and Kim are featured on the show, as well as Jamie Foxx, who gets very excited about a 1 of 40 Lamborghini Centenario on display. Holland, on the other hand, seems interested in the one-off Mercedes-Benz V-Class with Maybach gear. What can we say, the man has taste.
The show premiered its first two episodes, with the third scheduled on March 7. Number 3 will be all about J. Balvin's Maybach.
