Five Reasons Why the Pontiac Aztek Doesn't Deserve All the Hate

But was it such a terrible vehicle? Does it deserve all the hate? Should we use photos of it to describe what an ugly car looks like? Not really. And I'm going to tell you why.It did not kill Pontiac
It's been more than a decade since General Motors discontinued the Pontiac brand and some people are still convinced that the Aztek was one of the main reasons. Indeed, the Aztek is one of the vehicles that led to the brand's demise, but Pontiac was on the edge long before it introduced the SUV in 2000.
The Aztek was actually one of the nameplates that were supposed to help save Pontiac. It failed, but it's not responsible for the company's demise.
Ask 10 people what they think about the Aztek's design and nine of them will tell you that it's downright horrendous. Yes, the Aztek wasn't a pleasant sight when it surfaced back in 2000, but its styling was rather weird than ugly. Especially for an era when most trucks and crossovers were still boxy.
People often say that it's the two-tier front fascia that makes the Aztek ugly. Well, guess what? Some automakers adopted the same layout after the Aztek went into the history books. The first-generation Nissan Juke is the most recognizable example, but Hyundai has been doing the same thing recently. Just check out the Kona, Venue, and the Santa Fe.
But whether you find it ugly or daring, the Pontiac Aztek will stand out just about anywhere. Take it to the local cars and coffee and park it next to a bunch of classic muscle cars and I bet you'll get a lot more attention. It doesn't matter if the people staring and asking the questions are doing it because they think it's ugly. Somewhat ironically, the Aztek is, more than 20 years since it debuted, an attention grabber.It's a great family hauler
Much like the Pontiac Montana minivan it was based on, the Aztek came with a spacious and comfortable interior. With the second-row seats folded flat, the Aztek provided a massive 93.5 cubic feet (2,648 liters) of luggage room, more than notably larger SUVs, including of the full-size variety. With the rear seats in place, cargo space was at 45.4 cubic feet (1,286 liters), more than enough for a proper vacation with the family.
Pontiac also offered a Camping Lifestyle Package with a two-person air mattress that fit in the cargo area and an optional tent.
You could park your Aztek wherever you wanted to camp, attach the tent to the wheel wells and roof rails, and enjoy a night in the wilderness. When fitted with both the tent and the mattress, the Aztek was basically a decent camper for two.It's a competent, reliable crossover
The Aztek has been included on countless "worst cars ever built" lists, alongside truly terrible vehicles like the Yugo and the Cadillac Cimarron. But was it all that awful? Not really. Granted, it wasn't the greatest and most reliable vehicle of its kind, but it was mostly on par with similar products from the competition. Many Azteks are still on the road today, so they're competent and reliable crossovers when properly maintained.
Yes, I know, it's a laughable thought, but bear with me. History has taught us that sometimes cars that are off to a terrible start eventually become collector's items. The Aztek won't get there for its performance, looks, and technology, but simply because it's a curiosity. A unique design of its era.
Remember how everyone hated the Edsels when Ford introduced them in the 1950s? Yup, I'm talking about the brand that they discontinued after only three years. Well, Edsels are collector cars now. Sure, they're not impressively valuable, but a Corsair in Concours condition will set you back more than $30,000.
More than 20 years since it debuted, the Aztek has a big fan club and was featured in two prominent TV series, Breaking Bad and American Dad. The Aztek will need 20 more years to get there, but it will eventually become a classic.
