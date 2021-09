2022 Toyota Tundra Debut Date Set for September 19th

Happily for Toyota enthusiasts, the half-ton workhorse is getting a ground-up redesign on September 19th. The Japanese automaker has finally revealed the premiere date of the all-new Tundra, but still, Toyota couldn’t spare a paragraph to offer more details on their new truck.The press release at the end of this story takes a little jab at the “Built Ford Tough” slogan of the F-150 with the “Born From Invincible” phrase. Toyota is most likely referring to the Hilux Invincible trim level that came to be after Top Gear’s infamous antics with a 1988 model year Hilux. As a brief refresher, the diesel-powered N50 was subjected to considerable abuse, hence the Invincible moniker that Toyota is much obliged to capitalize on.In chronological order, the Japanese automaker from Aichi first confirmed the front-end styling of the Tundra TRD Pro. Then came the iForce MAX engine, a V6 powerplant with hybrid assistance, most likely based on the force-fed tower of power of the Land Cruiser 300 Series. Considering that it’s a direct competitor for the PowerBoost-equipped Ford F-150 pickup truck, I’m willing to bet a buck on the existence of a couple of turbos.Next up, Toyota published the first official photograph of the 2022 model year Tundra in TRD Pro flavor. This variant is rocking 32.5-inch front tires in the guise of 285/65 R18 Falken Wildpeak A/T AT3W all-terrain rubber.That photo had also confirmed the switch to six lug nuts per wheel, translating to more payload capacity than the outgoing Tundra. As far as the interior is concerned, a high-definition touchscreen opens the list of goodies, followed by JBL audio, a sliding rear window, dual-pane moonroof, Qi-standard wireless phone charging and heated/ventilated front seats.And finally, the all-new Tundra in TRD Pro form took inspiration from the Ram 1500 and Ford F-150 Raptor with its rear coil springs and Fox shocks.