2022 Toyota Tundra Debut Date Set for September 19th

Named after the treeless mountain tract located in the far Northern Hemisphere, the Tundra is the oldest full-size pickup truck in production today in the United States. The second generation rolled out for the 2007 model year, which is a lifetime for this ultra-competitive segment.
Happily for Toyota enthusiasts, the half-ton workhorse is getting a ground-up redesign on September 19th. The Japanese automaker has finally revealed the premiere date of the all-new Tundra, but still, Toyota couldn’t spare a paragraph to offer more details on their new truck.
The press release at the end of this story takes a little jab at the “Built Ford Tough” slogan of the F-150 with the “Born From Invincible” phrase. Toyota is most likely referring to the Hilux Invincible trim level that came to be after Top Gear’s infamous antics with a 1988 model year Hilux. As a brief refresher, the diesel-powered N50 was subjected to considerable abuse, hence the Invincible moniker that Toyota is much obliged to capitalize on.
In chronological order, the Japanese automaker from Aichi first confirmed the front-end styling of the Tundra TRD Pro. Then came the iForce MAX engine, a V6 powerplant with hybrid assistance, most likely based on the force-fed tower of power of the Land Cruiser 300 Series. Considering that it’s a direct competitor for the PowerBoost-equipped Ford F-150 pickup truck, I’m willing to bet a buck on the existence of a couple of turbos.
Next up, Toyota published the first official photograph of the 2022 model year Tundra in TRD Pro flavor. This variant is rocking 32.5-inch front tires in the guise of 285/65 R18 Falken Wildpeak A/T AT3W all-terrain rubber.
That photo had also confirmed the switch to six lug nuts per wheel, translating to more payload capacity than the outgoing Tundra. As far as the interior is concerned, a high-definition touchscreen opens the list of goodies, followed by JBL audio, a sliding rear window, dual-pane moonroof, Qi-standard wireless phone charging and heated/ventilated front seats.
And finally, the all-new Tundra in TRD Pro form took inspiration from the Ram 1500 and Ford F-150 Raptor with its rear coil springs and Fox shocks.
