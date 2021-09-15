Fiery Tesla Crash in Coral Gables Kills Two People: Police Investigate Causes

On September 13, a car crashed into a tree in Alhambra Circle, Coral Gables, Florida. According to videos made by Local 10 News, neither of the occupants – the 20-year-old male driver and the 19-year-old female passenger – could be saved. When emergency services arrived at the scene, the Tesla in which they were traveling was on fire. So far, the police have not released the identity of the deceased nor the causes for the collision. And this is not the only mystery surrounding the whole situation.
Local 10 News made two videos about the incident and posted them both on its website and on YouTube. A few hours ago, the network removed these videos from all these pages. We have a clue why because of the comments on the page that reports the crash.
A user identified solely as WPLG User urges the network to remove the videos because they showed the car engulfed in flames. Demanding decency from Local 10 News, they said the footage was “literally showing her burning alive.” This commenter would be trying to protect the family from watching what happened.
The Instagram account @onlyindade published the mentioned video of the blaze, which is not visible on that social media anymore. It is possible that the account owner asked Local 10 News to remove the videos that contained the erased footage.
Although the article about the crash does not mention exactly which Tesla rammed the tree in Alhambra Circle, some comments say it was a Tesla SUV, which means it could only be a Model X or a Model Y.
Tesla advocates protested in this comment section that it was not relevant to name the brand involved in the wreck. They also said no other incidents received the same treatment just to be proven wrong by other commenters. Even if that was true, at least three elements make it worth mentioning it was a Tesla.
The first one is that Tesla is under investigation due to Autopilot and FSD (Full Self-Driving). If these systems were involved with this crash, it is essential to inform the public and NHTSA about that. Recent videos of FSD show it steering cars into pedestrians and concrete poles on public roads.
The second one is that similar crashes involving Teslas show occupants may have a hard time escaping the vehicle. This is something yet to determine in the collision that killed William Varner and Everette Talbot in Texas on April 17, 2021.
Finally, with at least two crashes ending up in a blaze only in 2021 (as far as we know), it is crucial to determine if Tesla vehicles are more subject to fires when such crashes happen or not. Until the causes are revealed, we are left only with the questions this incident raises. It would be sad enough if this were just an ordinary case of lack of experience aggravated by speed, as some have already decided the whole thing was.
