Fiery Tesla Crash in Coral Gables Kills Two People: Police Investigate Causes

On September 13, a car crashed into a tree in Alhambra Circle, Coral Gables, Florida. According to videos made by Local 10 News, neither of the occupants – the 20-year-old male driver and the 19-year-old female passenger – could be saved. When emergency services arrived at the scene, the Tesla in which they were traveling was on fire. So far, the police have not released the identity of the deceased nor the causes for the collision. And this is not the only mystery surrounding the whole situation.

