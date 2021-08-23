Another Tesla Model S Catches Fire in China, This Time in Guangzhou

A Model S caught fire in April 2019 in Shanghai. A few weeks later, Tesla released an OTA (over-the-air) update that capped the voltage and charging speed of multiple vehicles. Some owners in the U.S. and Norway sued Tesla. While the company proposed a settlement for the former, it is still fighting with the latter in Norwegian courts. When this story seemed to be ending, a new Model S caught fire in China, this time in Guangzhou.

6 photos