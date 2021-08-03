Tesla Model 3 Burns in North Park, San Diego: Police Suspect Arson

Tesla hate is a thing. As much as the company has devoted worshippers, it also drives some people to loathe it deeply. Coal rolling and vandalism are some examples of that sort of behavior, but arson may be getting on the list as well. At least that is what the San Diego police suspect that has happened in North Park on August 3.
According to the reports, neighbors heard an explosion at around 1:30 a.m. near the intersection of Capps Street and Utah Street in North Park. When the firefighters arrived at the scene, it was already too late to save the EV. The car burned to the ground, and only char remained at the fire site, according to Fox 5 San Diego.
Some of these neighbors were interviewed, and they reported that they could feel the heat from quite a distance. One of them said he often heard about “a couple of these Teslas just spontaneously set on fire,” but that trash cans and other things had been burned in the neighborhood as well, so the Tesla could have been just another target.
Another neighbor said her husband tried to kill the fire with a fire extinguisher but that it was not possible. She believes that was a clear case of arson since “cars do not just explode without a little help.” She hopes the police catch whoever did this and can clarify their reasons for that.
That would make the Tesla hate hypothesis go down the drain, but other cars should have been set on fire as well to make it look like a random choice. The dust bin fires and the Model 3 blaze could also be unrelated, as unlikely as that sounds. Only an extensive investigation will be able to explain the cause of the blaze.
Source: Fox 5 San Diego
