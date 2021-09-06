Tesla Occupants Killed In Crash Had Alcohol Blood Level Above Legal Limits

When William Varner, 59, and Everette Talbot, 69, died in a fiery crash in Texas back on April 17, 2021, weird details started to emerge. The first responders said no one was at the driver’s seat of the Tesla Model S, which was confirmed by where the bodies were found: one in the front passenger seat and another in the second row. That led investigators to suspect Autopilot could have been involved. Now Bloomberg added another piece to this puzzle with the autopsy report: both men had alcohol blood levels above the legal limits.

