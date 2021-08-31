Chinese Website States Tesla 4680 Batteries Could Only Be Produced In 2023

It seems Elon Musk’s worst estimate for the 4680 cells was still optimistic. According to the Chinese website 36KR, an unnamed source told them that these new batteries would only reach production in 2023, postponing the manufacturing of some of Tesla’s new vehicles to that deadline. The Cybertruck is among them.
As we have already explained, the electric pickup truck, Semi, Roadster, and Model Y made in Texas and Germany will use a structural battery pack based on the 4680 cells. That is probably why rumors about the Model Y for Giga Austin and Giga Grünheide using 2170 cells have started to emerge. Tesla cannot afford to keep these factories idle until the 4680 battery is ready for production. The other vehicles can probably wait until 2023.
The report from 36KR also said that Tesla is talking to multiple partners to produce the 4680 cells. One of these companies is EVE Battery, also known as Huizhou Yiwei Lithium Energy or simply Yiwei Lithium Energy. A source from the company stated that Tesla’s business model is that it will design the cell, and battery manufacturers will deliver it to the company.
EVE Battery would not be the only company in charge of the 4680 cells. Tesla would also be negotiating them with its current suppliers in China, CATL and LG Energy Solution. The EV maker would have also contacted BAK Battery.
The project would be codenamed in CATL as “Golden Cudgel.” LG Energy Solution would have even developed some prototypes of 4680 and 4690 cells to show Tesla it can also be one of its suppliers. Despite the enthusiasm, none of the suppliers would even have samples of these batteries to start working. 36KR tried to talk to one of the only working PR teams Tesla has globally, and the company said it would not comment on these rumors.
Apart from Tesla, other companies would be pursuing large cylindrical cells. They would have “overall efficiency advantages” that would have made even BMW study a 4670 cell with one of its suppliers. Although they do not allow for a more compact battery pack, which can improve energy density, they would be easier to manufacture and less prone to swelling and thermal runaway.
