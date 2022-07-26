Ferrari Maranello HQ Getting More Than 3,800 Solar Panels From Enel X

Even with the introduction of the hybrid-assisted 296 GTB and its open-top cousin, the Prancing Horse of Maranello has a problem. The carbon emissions generated by its current lineup are pretty high compared to automakers that rely on volume rather than specialness. The 296 GTB and Toyota Prius, for example, emit 149 and 28 grams of CO2 per kilometer.
Ferrari also lacks in terms of hybrid-assisted models. In addition to the V6-engined 296 series, the V8-engined SF90 packs a plug-in setup. That’s it!
In light of this problem, the Italian automaker prepares for its all-electric offensive with the help of Enel X, the largest provider of demand response in the world. The Italian multinational will spruce up the factory with more than 3,800 solar panels, which promise a maximum output of 1,535 kWp.
kWp stands for kilowatt peak, the rate at which solar panels generate energy at peak performance. Enel X will further construct a fully off-grid carport in Maranello, allowing energy production through a 5.5-kWp photovoltaic system with double-sided panels and a 20-kWh battery storage system.
The eco-friendly project is made up of four different plant sections, with construction of the first section already underway on the roof of one of the buildings at the headquarters. The project is capable of saving more than 18,500 tons of carbon dioxide over 25 years, equivalent to 740,000 tons per year. Enel X estimates that 1,626,802 kWh will be produced every year.
“We are extremely proud to have signed an agreement with Ferrari, an Italian company of excellence and one of the world's most prestigious brands," declared Francesco Venturini, the American-born head honcho of Enel X Global Retail. "We will deliver Ferrari a tailor-made system for the self-production of energy that will make a decisive contribution to the reduction of CO2 emissions, reducing the company's energy expenditure.”
On a related note, the Prancing Horse will introduce its first electric vehicle in 2025. The Italian automaker expects 60 percent of its yearly sales to come from hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and full-electric models by 2026. The electrified share is expected to increase to 80 percent by decade’s end.
