Moe Shalizi Buys a 2020 Ferrari 488 Pista Spider, Sells a 1970 Superbird Instead

Marshmello’s manager Moe Shalizi is growing his collection at a very fast pace. He has just purchased a 2020 Ferrari 488 Pista Spider. But it all comes at a high price because he’s giving up his 1970 Plymouth Superbird.
Moe Shalizi, the founder of The Shalizi Group, is a big car fan, with an ardent desire to build a unique and diverse collection. He has been purchasing and selling lots of cars over the last few months, and he’s not even remotely close to stopping.
His most recent purchase is a 2020 Ferrari 488 Pista Spider, which he recently got at a Bring a Trailer auction for $707,500. It comes with a mid-mounted twin-turbocharged 3.9-liter V8, mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. The new addition will join his beautiful, dark Ferrari SF90 Stradale.
His new 488 Pista Spider features Novitec Rosso coilover suspension springs, 20” and 21” Anrky wheels mounted with 255/35 front and 355/25 rear Pirelli P Zero tires, respectively, plus an extra set of black-finished factory wheels with Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires included in the price. The supercar sports a black-over-black color scheme with red stripes, matching red accents inside and Alcantara upholstery. Shalizi acquired it with only 600 miles (966 km) on the odo.
Shalizi re-shared a picture from Vik from RDB LA, which showed his Ferrari next to one of his most recent purchases, a Lamborghini Aventador SVJ, ready for some new upgrades. He affectionately called them his “two new girls.”
After purchasing the Ferrari, he decided he needed more space in his garage, so he’s now selling his 1970 Plymouth Superbird.
Shalizi wrote on his Instagram Stories: "For sale. My all original 1970 Superbird signed by Richard Petty himself. 440 4 speed car, only 229 of these made." He added: "Need to clear the garage and have no room for the classics anymore, lol." He didn't mention the price, though.
His garage hosts several classics, so, hopefully, he’s not getting rid of all of them.
