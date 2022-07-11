Marshmello’s Manager Moe Shalizi Splashes on Beautiful, Dark Lambo Aventador SVJ

How many cars are too many? Marshmello’s manager Moe Shalizi has been constantly adding to his collection lately, and he doesn’t seem to have found the answer yet. Instead, he found a new car: a beautiful, dark Lamborghini Aventador SVJ.
This year, Moe Shalizi from The Shalizi Group has decided that he wants to build a unique car collection. So, he got to work and started buying a lot of insanely different cars. One day, it’s something very modern and expensive, the next, it’s a modified sports car.
Although he hasn’t quite found his rhythm yet, he keeps on buying lots of models. The last one is a beautiful, dark Lamborghini Aventador SVJ that he got from Vanquish Motors.
Introduced in 2018, the Aventador SVJ was created in a limited edition of only 900 units, making it a collectible supercar. It comes with quite an exotic design and it's got figures to match. It's put in motion by a 6.5-liter V12 engine which sends 759 horsepower (770 ps) and a maximum torque of 531 lb-ft (720 Nm) to both axles via a seven-speed automatic transmission.
The Aventador SVJ can go from zero to 62 mph (100 kph) in just 2.8 seconds, before maxing out at 217 mph (349 kph).
Shalizi’s new supercar has a satin black exterior with red accents on the “SVJ” logo and brake calipers. Just like his most recent purchases, the car went straight to RDB LA, Shalizi’s favorite auto repair shop, with Vik from the shop hopping on his Instagram post, bragging that he gets “to drive it first,” to which Shalizi replied "lol it’s your car not mine."
Moe Shalizi’s most recent purchase was a 1995 Porsche 911 Carrera from the 993 generation, heavily modified by Rauh-Welt Begriff (RWB), a famous Japanese Porsche tuner. Prior to that, he had splurged on a Grabber Blue Superlite SL-C, a 1998 Toyota Supra, and a couple of custom 1969 Chevrolet Camaros. He also owns a custom Ferrari SF90 Stradale and a RAM 1500 TRX.
