Moe Shalizi Buys a Nissan GT-R Alpha 16 Without Seeing It, It’s His Dream Car

Another month, another purchase. The Shalizi Group’s CEO Moe Shalizi already has quite an extensive car collection and he keeps on buying 'em. This time, it was his dream car, the Nissan GT-R Alpha 16, which he bought without even seeing it first.
Moe Shalizi, who is DJ Marshmello’s manager, can pride himself on an estimated net worth of $21 million. With that net worth, he can afford a very comfortable life, where he can splash on anything he wants. In his case, it was all about kickstarting a promising car collection.
A frequent RDB LA client, Shalizi purchased another car, a Nissan GT-R Alpha 16 AMS Performance, and sent it directly to the car shop. In a baller move, the manager and CEO hadn’t even seen the car before deciding to purchase it because it’s the car of his dreams.
In a lengthy video posted on RDB LA’s YouTube account, we get a look at it while Vik takes it out for a ride. According to him, Shalizi’s new purchase puts out 1,500 all-wheel horsepower on e85 fuel. He added the car is a “monster,” although they’re not able to test it to its full potential, as you can see in the attached video below.
He also compared it to the Ferrari SF90 Stradale, which is one of the powerful vehicles in Shalizi’s garage. It comes with a black exterior and has been fitted on 21/22-inch Velos wheels in two tones to make it sit lower to the ground, also courtesy of RDB LA. Compared to the Nissan GT-R, Vik claims the SF90 has “effortless power,” meanwhile the Nissan comes with “all kinds of variables” but he still thinks it's a great drag car.
Shalizi arrived and finally took it out for a ride, but the car will not remain in this form. He seems to want a widebody kit for his new purchase, among other things he will probably do.
Besides the two cars, Shalizi has not just one, but two 1969 Chevrolet Camaros, purchased at the Barrett-Jackson auction in Scottsdale in early February. Both models are custom-made, one fully black, and the other hides a fiery red interior. Less than two months ago, he bought two more: a Grabber Blue Superlite SL-C with a Heffner Lamborghini Gallardo engine and a white 1998 Toyota Supra.
