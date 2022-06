Moe Shalizi Buys a Nissan GT-R Alpha 16 Without Seeing It, It’s His Dream Car

Moe Shalizi, who is DJ Marshmello’s manager, can pride himself on an estimated net worth of $21 million. With that net worth, he can afford a very comfortable life, where he can splash on anything he wants. In his case, it was all about kickstarting a promising car collection.A frequent RDB LA client, Shalizi purchased another car, a Nissan GT-R Alpha 16 AMS Performance, and sent it directly to the car shop. In a baller move, the manager and CEO hadn’t even seen the car before deciding to purchase it because it’s the car of his dreams.In a lengthy video posted on RDB LA’s YouTube account , we get a look at it while Vik takes it out for a ride. According to him, Shalizi’s new purchase puts out 1,500 all-wheel horsepower on e85 fuel. He added the car is a “monster,” although they’re not able to test it to its full potential, as you can see in the attached video below.He also compared it to the Ferrari SF90 Stradale , which is one of the powerful vehicles in Shalizi’s garage. It comes with a black exterior and has been fitted on 21/22-inch Velos wheels in two tones to make it sit lower to the ground, also courtesy of RDB LA. Compared to the Nissan GT-R, Vik claims the SF90 has “effortless power,” meanwhile the Nissan comes with “all kinds of variables” but he still thinks it's a great drag car.Shalizi arrived and finally took it out for a ride, but the car will not remain in this form. He seems to want a widebody kit for his new purchase, among other things he will probably do.Besides the two cars, Shalizi has not just one, but two 1969 Chevrolet Camaros , purchased at the Barrett-Jackson auction in Scottsdale in early February. Both models are custom-made, one fully black, and the other hides a fiery red interior. Less than two months ago, he bought two more: a Grabber Blue Superlite SL-C with a Heffner Lamborghini Gallardo engine and a white 1998 Toyota Supra