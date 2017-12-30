Ferrari 430 Scuderia Does a $100,000 Burnout

No, this isn't our imagination going wild. Instead, we've just come across a social media stunt that sees a Ferrari using plenty of dollar bills as a burnout carpet.
Truth be told, any burnout is a money burnout, given the wear and tear such kind of hooning can deliver. Nevertheless, the one we have here is special.
The stunt comes from the Daily Driven Exotics label and, according to the Damon Fryer
, the vlogger behind the brand, no actual money was hurt in the making of this clip.
"$100,000 burnout! Some Office shenanigans since We like to be immature and goofy sometimes. No money was harmed in the filming of this video. Movie prop money only,
" the Instagram description of the video reads.
Oh, and we must also mention that the shield used for Damon's adventure partner also makes for look-at-me material, since we're talking about one hell of a bike (Aprilia fans will adore this one).
This holiday season seems to have driven Instagrammers mad, since it's the second time today when we get to show you an example of a supercar used in such a social media attention magnet manner.
As for the other stunt we're talking about, this saw a Russian Instagrammer commissioning
a Swarovski crystal second skin job for her Lamborghini Huracan.
If the scheme sounds familiar, it's probably because we're talking about Daria Radionova, the 23-year-old who is not at her first S-covered machine.
Nevertheless, last time when she attempted such a feat, the contraption forced to wear the crystals was considerably more humble since it all involved a Mercedes-Benz CLS
.
And with the said Raging Bull spending its time in London, the Italian exotic turns as many heads as possible.
