Emerald Green Ferrari Enzo Looks Like a Flawless Gem

At least this is what one British Enzo owner has done, with the resulting velocity jewel having shown up at Joe Macari Performance Cars.
Emerald Green bits aside, the roof and the wheels of the V12 hero have been finished in black, while the brake calipers of the speeding devil come in a striking shade of red.
In our book, the main hue of the Enzo suits the thing perfectly, despite taking it far, far away from the only-one-color rule that purists still adore when it comes to Fezzas.We can say that Green Ferraris are becoming a trend
We might just see green Maranello halo cars turning into a thing. At least that's what we can expect since we're talking about the second such example in about a month. And there's more.
First of all, we'll remind you that, back in November, we showed you a Ferrari F40 that head given up its factory color for a shade labeled as Verde Abetone
(the color looks a lot like British Racing Green).
Then there's Jay Kay's green LaFerrari
, with the LaF owned by Jamiroquai's frontman having shaken the automotive realm when it showed up back in 2014.
Returning to 2017, we have to mention that Ferrari has proven to be considerably more open-minded than in the past and we're still talking about green matters. Keep in mind that the Italian automaker has officially recognized the shade of green used by supercar collector gregb.23, as shown on one of the aficionado's many Fezzas, namely an F12 TDF
.
Guys... it isn't photoshop 1 $ #ItsReal #InLove #Greenzo #TheEmeraldEnzo @marcozanasi69 painted a #Ferrari #Enzo in this incredible emerald green for one of his clients and it was unveiled an hour ago at @joemacari! I'm in LOOOOVE, I think green looks SO good on Ferraris, and the Enzo has such a classic shape that is really brought to a whole other level with this stunning emerald green paint!
What do we think of the Emerald Enzo?
I love my work and I love brave owner!
