Emerald Green Ferrari Enzo Looks Like a Flawless Gem

¨ Guys... it isn’t photoshop 1 $ #ItsReal #InLove #Greenzo #TheEmeraldEnzo @marcozanasi69 painted a #Ferrari #Enzo in this incredible emerald green for one of his clients and it was unveiled an hour ago at @joemacari! I’m in LOOOOVE, I think green looks SO good on Ferraris, and the Enzo has such a classic shape that is really brought to a whole other level with this stunning emerald green paint! What are your thoughts on this unique-colored Ferrari? Let me know in the comments below Gû ÷’s by @francogranell | @marcozanasi69 | @jordanp.photography #FerrariEnzo #V12 #288GTO #F40 #F50 #LaFerrari #TreeSquad #carsandtrees #itswhitenoise #speedfanatics #igcar #autogespot #blacklist #autoaddicts #carswithoutlimits #amazingcars247 #cargram #caroftheday #carporn #exotic #supercar #cargasm #hypercar #carlifestyle

A post shared by Ben / 423#TreeSquad324 (@carsandtrees) on Dec 16, 2017 at 1:49pm PST