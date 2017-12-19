Lewis Hamilton Driving His LaFerrari in Beverly Hills Sees YouTuber Going Crazy

While world supercar capitals such as London or Monaco are currently affected by the caprices of the cold season, automotive Meccas like Beverly Hills know no such trouble. As such, you can expect the LA automotive landscape to deliver tons and tons of supercar spotting opportunities, some of which will also involve celebrities. And the latest episode of the kind comes from a LaFerrari, one that happens to be driven by Lewis Hamilton.

The reigning Formula One world champion's Prancing Horse halo car has recently been spotted in Beverly Hills and you can check it all out in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page.Now, if the athlete is behind the wheel, is is likely, you should know that he's enjoying the naturally aspirated scream of the machine's 6.3-liter V12 . And while one might wonder how you could put the 963 hp of the hybrid hypercar to use in Los Angeles traffic, the aural side of this video proves that such a feat isn't impossible.Speaking of Hamilton, we'll remind you that he became the most decorated British driver this year, after grabbing his fourth world title. The 2017 victory didn't come easy, with the Mercedes driver finding himself far from the first place at the halfway point of the season. Keep in mind that 2007, which was his debut season, saw the steering wheel wielder missing the world title by no more than a point.Nevertheless, the Brit managed to win six out of eight races between July's Silverstone Grand Prix and October's USA battle and, as you can see, he is now enjoying himself in America.P.S: While the video below includes multiple spicy supercar sighting moments, you'll find the LaF shenanigan mentioned above at the 4:09 moment. However, we do have to warn you that all the excitement has led to NSFW language.