Volkswagen Production Milestone: 6 Million Vehicles Manufactured In One Year

The Volkswagen Group is the world’s largest automaker by sales volume, delivering 10.3 million vehicles in 2016. Production, as expected, is another area where the Wolfsburg-based company is at the top of its game.

In the first phase of the plan, Volkswagen intends to strengthen its presence in the sport utility vehicle and crossover segments by introducing 19 new models by 2020. The second phase, meanwhile, will see the brand go on the electric offensive with the I.D. family of models. Underpinned by the MEB vehicle architecture, three models are already confirmed for launch in the first instance: the With a few days to go until 2017 turns to 2018, the Volkswagen brand (not group) announced that it had produced six million vehicles in the current calendar year. It’s a production record made possible by 50-plus plants located in 14 countries, and a product portfolio of 60-plus models."More than six million vehicles produced in 12 months - there is one thing that this shows above all: our plants and employees are continually improving their production competence . We have top teams in production which successfully master growing demand from customers,” declared Thomas Ulbrich, whose role is that of Member of the Board of Management of the German brand responsible for Production & Logistics.Volkswagen highlights that the models which made the production record possible are the Jetta , followed by the Golf, Santana, Passat, and Polo. These are all nameplates with tradition for the brand, though newcomers also had a say in the result, especially the Tiguan, T-Roc, and the Arteon.This year’s result brings the total number of Volkswagen vehicles produced to more than 150 million since the first-ever Bettle rolled off the line 72 years ago. And thanks to the Transform 2025+ strategy, the German automaker is planning even bigger things in the immediate future.In the first phase of the plan, Volkswagen intends to strengthen its presence in the sport utility vehicle and crossover segments by introducing 19 new models by 2020. The second phase, meanwhile, will see the brand go on the electric offensive with the I.D. family of models. Underpinned by the MEB vehicle architecture, three models are already confirmed for launch in the first instance: the I.D. hatchback , I.D. Crozz crossover, and I.D. Buzz van.