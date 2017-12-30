autoevolution
 

McLaren 650S with Fi Exhaust Gets Growl Level Up

30 Dec 2017, 14:18 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Tuning
Ever wondered what the greatest issue of the McLaren 650S is? Well, this has to do not with the car itself, but rather with its younger siblings.
4 photos
McLaren 650S with Fi ExhaustMcLaren 650S with Fi ExhaustMcLaren 650S with Fi Exhaust
It all started when Woking introduced the 720S. This marked a more dramatic change that the one involved by the transition from the 12C to the 650S since the 720S marked the starts of a new era for the British automaker, receiving a new carbon tub, along with a new 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8.

Then the carmaker swept us all off our feet by dropping the McLaren Senna. While many expected this to be a successor for the 675 Longtail, the beast can be considered more of a P1 successor, obviously without the hybrid twist.

We have to remind you that the Senna will also keep us busy in 2018, since, for instance, its maker hasn't released the full performance numbers of the hypercar. For one thing, we could expect to see the Senna setting a new Nurburgring production car lap record. Of course, this would allow McLaren to steal Porsche's trophy (think: 911 GT2 RS with its 6:47 lap time).

Given all these details, as well as others (for example, McLaren is currently working on the Hyper-GT F1 successor, which will land in 2019), it's no wonder that the 650S doesn't receive as much attention as it used to.

As such, more and more owners are turning to the aftermarket in pursuit of extra thrills. And one of the most sought-after mods has to do with the exhaust.

For now, we want to focus on what Fi Exhaust has to offer for the mid-engined machine. The Taiwan-based automaker delivers some of the loudest hardware on the market and you can get a sample of how this transforms the rather shy voice of the 650S in the clip below.

mclaren 650s McLaren fi exhaust custom exhaust supercar
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars The SUV, the Minivan and The Wagon - Best Choice for a Family Carrier These Are the Five Coolest Airplane-Engined Cars Ever MadeThese Are the Five Coolest Airplane-Engined Cars Ever Made
Elon Musk Is Not the Manipulative Mastermind Everyone Takes Him for These Days What To Do After Witnessing a Car Accident Coolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in HistoryCoolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in History
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Electric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st CenturyElectric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st Century
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One 1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? A Short Guide to the GM LS Engine Family Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Get a Grip: Driving on Snowy Roads The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are Hybrids, Plug-Ins and Electric Cars: Which Batteries Are Best? Top 10 Cars That Define the United States of AmericaTop 10 Cars That Define the United States of America
MCLAREN models:
MCLAREN SennaMCLAREN Senna ExoticMCLAREN 570S SpiderMCLAREN 570S Spider ExoticMCLAREN 720SMCLAREN 720S ExoticMCLAREN 675LT SpiderMCLAREN 675LT Spider ExoticMCLAREN 650S SpiderMCLAREN 650S Spider ExoticAll MCLAREN models  