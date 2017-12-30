McLaren 650S with Fi Exhaust Gets Growl Level Up

Ever wondered what the greatest issue of the McLaren 650S is? Well, this has to do not with the car itself, but rather with its younger siblings.

4 photos



Then the carmaker swept us all off our feet by dropping the



We have to remind you that the Senna will also keep us busy in 2018, since, for instance, its maker hasn't released the full performance numbers of the hypercar. For one thing, we could expect to see the Senna setting a new Nurburgring production car lap record. Of course, this would allow McLaren to steal Porsche's trophy (think: 911 GT2 RS with its 6:47 lap time).



Given all these details, as well as others (for example, McLaren is currently working on the



As such, more and more owners are turning to the aftermarket in pursuit of extra thrills. And one of the most sought-after mods has to do with the exhaust.



For now, we want to focus on what Fi Exhaust has to offer for the mid-engined machine. The Taiwan-based automaker delivers some of the loudest hardware on the market and you can get a sample of how this transforms the rather shy voice of the 650S in the clip below.



It all started when Woking introduced the 720S. This marked a more dramatic change that the one involved by the transition from the 12C to the 650S since the 720S marked the starts of a new era for the British automaker, receiving a new carbon tub, along with a new 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8.Then the carmaker swept us all off our feet by dropping the McLaren Senna . While many expected this to be a successor for the 675 Longtail, the beast can be considered more of a P1 successor, obviously without the hybrid twist.We have to remind you that the Senna will also keep us busy in 2018, since, for instance, its maker hasn't released the full performance numbers of the hypercar. For one thing, we could expect to see the Senna setting a new Nurburgring production car lap record. Of course, this would allow McLaren to steal Porsche's trophy (think: 911 GT2 RS with its 6:47 lap time).Given all these details, as well as others (for example, McLaren is currently working on the Hyper-GT F1 successor, which will land in 2019), it's no wonder that the 650S doesn't receive as much attention as it used to.As such, more and more owners are turning to the aftermarket in pursuit of extra thrills. And one of the most sought-after mods has to do with the exhaust.For now, we want to focus on what Fi Exhaust has to offer for the mid-engined machine. The Taiwan-based automaker delivers some of the loudest hardware on the market and you can get a sample of how this transforms the rather shy voice of the 650S in the clip below.