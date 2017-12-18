2018 VW Golf GTI Vs. 2016 VW Golf GTI Track Test Has an Unexpected Conclusion

More on this:

1 Volkswagen GTI TCR Racing Hatchback Gets a Facelift, Celebrates on Track

2 Golf GTI Safety Features Used to Stop Criminals in Weird French Commercial

3 2018 VW Golf GTI, R, Wagon and Hatch Get Pricing and Videos

4 2018 Honda Civic Si Drag Races Hyundai Elantra GT and Golf GTI

5 Hyundai i30 N Struggles to Get Noticed in Frankfurt Thanks to Megane RS Debut