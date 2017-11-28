autoevolution
 

Golf GTI Safety Features Used to Stop Criminals in Weird French Commercial

28 Nov 2017, 14:55 UTC ·
by
We never noticed before, but many of the safety features on today's cars are similar to what Pierce Brosnan's James Bond Would have used. But this is no BMW commercial; it's one for the Volkswagen Golf GTI and it comes from France, of all places.
The French nation is responsible for some of the coolest and most popular hot hatchbacks ever made. Perhaps knowing that, the local Volkswagen division decided to make a Golf GTI commercial.

It's for the newer model, so the digital dashboard and cool navigation screen are highlighted. But the pre-facelift GTI had clever radar too, if we remember correctly.

Anyway, the ad is in French. But like any good action movie, the tropes are universal and really easy to figure out. You've got the bad guys at an airport, armed to the teeth and getting ready to smuggle something you don't want in your neighborhood. There's also a hero, who's got skills for days, a five o'clock shadow and the ability to dodge every bullet.

The protagonist uses the GTI's infotainment to send out the information about the criminal organization's undertakings, but is given away when the car reads out the reply text.

That's the point where the actor is supposed to switch out with a stunt driver (the commercial is about a movie being filmed). But he decided to handle the shooting and driving himself, so the director is forced to roll with it.

Putting the car in cruise control, the hero gets out perfect shots. He's then able to keep his head down while the GTI parks itself out of danger.

Because this is a movie set and the bullets aren't real, the Volkswagen commercial gets away with quite violent scenes that would otherwise be red-flagged by the European equivalent of the FCC.

Editor's note:

Hopefully most of you will get over the fact that the model is obviously equipped with a DSG twin-clutch transmission and the driver keeps shifting from Park to Drive during the chase.
