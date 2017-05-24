Volkswagen Apprentices Present First GTI With Hybrid System, It's Just a Project

Think about the best training program you experienced during school or college. Now turn it up a notch, and imagine what would have been if you were allowed to be an apprentice at Volkswagen’s Wolfsburg facility and build a car with a different specification.





Seeing these concepts, you can begin to have faith in the possibilities brought by the young employees at Volkswagen, who seem to be just as enthusiastic about automobiles as most of us are. In the past nine years, Volkswagen has been running a program that lets students aged 18 to 23-years-old design, build, and showcase custom cars at the Worthersee event in Austria.Each member of the team has a different vocation, and they work together to learn how to do the jobs they are studying for in their universities.This year, the teams have prepared two premieres, both based on the Golf . The first of them is called the GTI First Decade, and it mates a 410gasoline engine with a 12 kW electric motor that powers the rear axle.The resulting vehicle is a full hybrid that can drive on electric energy alone, on the gasoline engine only, or using both systems. A 1,960-watt sound system should be enough to make an impression at the Worthersee event.The students from Wolfsburg made the first concept. Meanwhile, apprentices from Saxony designed the second one (based on a wagon model ). Their team created the Golf GTE Estate implusE, which comes with a hybrid system that develops 165 kW (224 HP).The first model is a two-seater with a three-color scheme with matt foils and glossy chromium decorative strips. The latter is a more practical hybrid that focused on improving its range, while also employing a distinctive paintwork.The electric range was improved due to a battery that has a double capacity when compared to the standard car, and its five-tone matt paintwork should make it look different from any other Golf on the road.Seeing these concepts, you can begin to have faith in the possibilities brought by the young employees at Volkswagen, who seem to be just as enthusiastic about automobiles as most of us are.