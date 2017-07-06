autoevolution

Volkswagen Golf GTI Dragged on Subway Tracks Is a Horror Film Soundtrack

6 Jul 2017, 12:43 UTC ·
by
We've seen numerous situations where the satnav has done a mess of things and brought unaware drivers in the most bizarre situations. Usually, that's going up the wrong way on a one-way street, but others weren't that lucky.
A few cars driving off cliffs have been put down to the misinterpretation of satnav directions, even though, to put it bluntly, knowing exactly what caused it is more difficult when there is nobody left to ask.

In some other cases, the results are much more humorous - granted, not for the ones involved. This one, however, is just as funny as it is cringe-worthy. And that's mostly because it includes a brand new Volkswagen Golf GTI.

The German hatchback has made a name for itself in this highly contested segment, and even though it may not be the best choice for performance, a lot of people consider it to be the best all-rounder. And since hatchbacks, hot or otherwise, need to keep some level of practicality, that's more than enough of an argument for most people to buy one.

But hot hatches, especially in Europe, also have the reputation of attracting bad drivers that like to show off. That usually means revving the engine and doing donuts in a parking lot, but it can sometimes translate to driving dangerously on public roads.

On this occasion, the only one at danger was the driver themselves, the car, and everyone inside it. The conditions in which it happened are unclear, but it looks as though a red VW Golf GTI has made it on the tracks under Piccadilly Station in London. And since the car wasn't designed to substitute a subway train, it got stuck there.

What followed was the painful part we were talking about earlier. The red hot hatch is being towed away by what appears to be a Toyota Hilux, but for some reason, the front wheels on the Volkswagen are pointing left, meaning every concrete traverse of the track puts tremendous pressure on the wheel couplings.

The sound this whole procedure makes is nothing short of horrible, ranging from the squeaks of the tires rubbing against the metal tracks to the gentle bumps into the walls that happen every so often, all over a constant noise of mechanical rattle.

