Volkswagen GTI TCR Racing Hatchback Gets a Facelift, Celebrates on Track

1 Dec 2017, 12:10 UTC ·
by
The Volkswagen GTI TCR is the ultimate incarnation of the German brand's hatchback, and it's also a pretty successful race car. The Golf managed to win titles in the TCR International Series as well as the VLN Endurance Championship on the Nürburgring Nordschleife (in its class).
Volkswagen focused more on updating the car's visuals to match those of the new Golf (the jury's still out on whether we should call it "8" or "7.5") released this year, so that people can make the connection between the two more easily. Not that there's one person out there who doesn't know what a Golf looks like.

"The new look for the Golf GTI TCR resulted from close cooperation with Volkswagen Design. This helps us to underline just what a close relationship exists between the production model and the racing version," explains Volkswagen Motorsport Director Sven Smeets. "For example, the engine comes directly from series production and only requires minimal adjustment for competitive racing. This is proof that the Golf GTI provides the perfect foundation for our customer racing cars."

Mechanically, the 2018 GTI TCR model remains the same. That means it still uses the 2.0-liter four-cylinder turbocharged engine developing 350 hp (that's 40 more than the road-going Golf R and 120 more than the GTI) and 420 Nm (310 lb-ft) of torque, as well as the six-speed sequential transmission. They proved to be a successful combination, so why change anything?

The GTI TCR is said to have a price tag of €90,000, which is absurd for a Golf, but not that much for a new race car that has proven its worth already. Apart from the tuned engine, the track version of the Golf also has extensive aerodynamic features.

It gets a wider track, flared wheel arches where the 18-inch rims sit, plus an adjustable aluminum rear wing. The interior is also stripped of any unnecessary stuff and has a roll cage fitted as well as racing seats with five-point harnesses. Yup, this is probably the meanest-looking Golf you will ever see, and also one of the quickest 'round a track, so enjoy this little clip.

