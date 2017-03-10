autoevolution
REPORTING LIVE:  2017 Geneva Motor Show  

Volkswagen Updates Golf GTI TCR For 2017 With More Power, Better Aerodynamics

 
10 Mar 2017, 16:51 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
The Clubsport is one hell of a Golf GTI, especially the Clubsport S. But when Volkswagen’s motorsport division takes one such hot hatchback to turn it into a full-on racing car, you just know something really awesome will come out of it. And it actually did.
Introducing the 2017 Volkswagen Golf GTI TCR, which is a more serious take on the model presented last year for the 2016 TCR championships. First and foremost, let’s talk numbers. At 350 horsepower (261 kW) from a 2.0-liter TSI four-cylinder engine, you know this thing goes like a stabbed rat. 20 hp more potent than before, the engine is connected to a six-speed sequential tranny.

Zero to 100 km/h (62 mph) figures have yet to be released, but given the fact that the 2016 model was capable of hitting the magical figure in 5.2 clicks, color me surprised if the new Golf GTI TCR isn’t quicker than that. All this go-faster goodness comes at a steep price, though. More to the point, VW wants €90,000 a pop, not including VAT. To its defense, that bundle of euros further buys you a lot of aerodynamic trickery for the so-called Touring Car Racing.

Wider fenders, more pronounced air intakes at the front, redesigned diffusers, and a thumping great wing are but a few of the enhancements. “With the new aerodynamics, we have further optimized the performance of the car on fast sections of the track by reducing aerodynamic drag and increasing the overall downforce,” said Eduard Weidl, TCR project leader at VW Motorsport.

Volkswagen expects to deliver 30 such vehicles in 2017, with outfits like Liqui Moly Team Engstler choosing the Golf GTI TCR over alternatives such as the Honda Civic, Opel Astra, SEAT Leon, and Alfa Romeo Giulietta. Speaking of the TCR series, the race-ready bruiser won 17 races and two championships in 2016. Liqui Moly Team Engstler confirmed that it plans to field the new model in the ADAC TCR Germany, TCR Asia, and TCR Middle East in 2017.
2017 Volkswagen Golf GTI TCR racecar Volkswagen Golf GTI TCR 2.0 TSI Volkswagen Golf motorsport Volkswagen
 
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
 

Our VOLKSWAGEN Testdrives:

2016 Volkswagen Passat 2.0 BiTDI 4Motion78
2015 VOLKSWAGEN Touareg77
2015 VOLKSWAGEN Passat76
2014 VOLKSWAGEN Polo Facelift65
VOLKSWAGEN Golf 776
VOLKSWAGEN CC69
VOLKSWAGEN UP!56
VW Beetle68
VW Multivan61
VW Amarok 52