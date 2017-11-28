2018 Volkswagen Tiguan Gets R-Line Body Kit in America

Want a German SUV that looks as sporty as a Porsche Macan yet packs only half the power? Then you want the new for 2018 VW Tiguan R-Line.

The SEL Premium with 4Motion and the R-Line kit should only cost you $40,000. We'd opt for that one because it comes with all the goodies, like navigation, the LED headlights and VW Digital Cockpit. This white color is also so much cooler than the orange they had at launch. Ahead of its official reveal at the Los Angeles Auto Show, the Tiguan R-Line has been priced at $1,795 for SEL trims or just $1,495 for SEL Premium trims.This R-Line body kit is a great little idea Volkswagen came up with quite a while back. You can have it on a variety of models and it basically takes the car from dull to looking hot. Of course, it's also a great way for the company to make extra money.The Tiguan R-Line has been available in Europe for about two years (on this generation). What's different is that the American model is longer. Orange repeaters have been added and the rocker panels are longer, but other than that, the kit is the same.Its primary focus is the front bumper, with large areas that have been blacked out, mimicking the design of the Golf R . You've also got an R-badge grille and front fenders. Out back, the Tiguan sports a glossy diffuser and fancier tips. As standard, the R-Line comes with 19-inch “Trenton” aluminum-alloy wheels for SEL trims and 20-inch “Braselton” aluminum-alloy wheels on SEL Premium trims.We think it's a pretty good deal at under $1,500. That's an iPhone 10 and change, and unlike in Europe, Volkswagen throws in the interior package too. This includes an R-Line steering wheel badge, black headliner, stainless-steel sport pedal covers and stainless-steel door sills.The SEL Premium with 4Motion and the R-Line kit should only cost you $40,000. We'd opt for that one because it comes with all the goodies, like navigation, the LED headlights and VW Digital Cockpit. This white color is also so much cooler than the orange they had at launch.