2018 VW Golf GTI, R, Wagon and Hatch Get Pricing and Videos

AWD

Golf $21,760 (manual) to $22,860 (six-speed auto)

Golf SportWagen $22,535 (5-speed manual) or $23,635 (six-speed auto)

Golf SportWagen 4Motion $24,785 ( manual), $25,885 (six-speed auto)

Golf Alltrack $26,845 (6-speed manual), $27,905 (six-speed DSG)

Golf GTI $27,265 9manual), $28,365 (six-speed DSG)

Golf R $40,635 (six-speed manual), $41,735 (seven-speed DSG)

Starting in 2019, the Golf won't be made in Mexico and will instead be imported from Germany. That's exciting, but this 2018 model year lineup is still a small step upmarket for the humble hatchback.The R remains the hot pick of the bunch, but the entire lineup has those cool new 8-inch Discover media navigation and LED headlights. Honda can't beat that... we think.The standard 2018 Golf returns with its 170-hp 1.8-liter turbo hooked to the 5-speed manual or 6-speed DSG. The Golf SportWagen and its lifted Alltrack sister have the same thing except with a six-speed manual andoptions (available on S trim and above for SportWagen, standard for Alltrack).The GTI occupies the middle of the range with its 2-liter turbo now packing 220-hp as standard. Features that used to come with the Performance Pack like the differential, larger brakes or wheels now come standard with the SE and Autobahn trims.As we've mentioned before, the Golf R still has its old 292-hp output, and you can thank bad fuel for that. However, the six-speed dual-clutch automatic has been replaced by a new seven-speed unit. DCC adaptive cruise control is available on the GTI Autobahn and here, but bundled together with navigation. The GTI has 18's while the R gets additional standard features like LED headlights, the 8.0-inch touchscreen, new 19-inch alloy wheels and Volkswagen’s Digital Cockpit.It's worth pointing out that not all cars that the standard screen is still a 6.5-inch one, but they've added Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Even the Golf S comes with automatic headlights, rain-sensing wipers, and 15-inch alloy wheels.Base MSRP of the range: