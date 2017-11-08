2018 VW Golf GTI, R, Wagon and Hatch Get Pricing and Videos

The 2018 model year Golf models that we saw back in April are finally making their way to showrooms in the United States. We have the kind of press photos and videos that you need to get you into the buying mood.

8 photos



The R remains the hot pick of the bunch, but the entire lineup has those cool new 8-inch Discover media navigation and LED headlights. Honda can't beat that... we think.



The standard 2018 Golf returns with its 170-hp 1.8-liter turbo hooked to the 5-speed manual or 6-speed DSG. The AWD options (available on S trim and above for SportWagen, standard for Alltrack).



The GTI occupies the middle of the range with its 2-liter turbo now packing 220-hp as standard. Features that used to come with the Performance Pack like the differential, larger brakes or wheels now come standard with the SE and Autobahn trims.



As we've mentioned before, the Golf R still has its old 292-hp output, and you can thank bad fuel for that. However, the six-speed dual-clutch automatic has been replaced by a new seven-speed unit. DCC adaptive cruise control is available on the GTI Autobahn and here, but bundled together with navigation. The GTI has 18's while the R gets additional standard features like LED headlights, the 8.0-inch touchscreen, new 19-inch alloy wheels and Volkswagen’s Digital Cockpit.



It's worth pointing out that not all cars that the standard screen is still a 6.5-inch one, but they've added Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Even the Golf S comes with automatic headlights, rain-sensing wipers, and 15-inch alloy wheels.



Base MSRP of the range:

Golf $21,760 (manual) to $22,860 (six-speed auto)

Golf SportWagen $22,535 (5-speed manual) or $23,635 (six-speed auto)

Golf SportWagen 4Motion $24,785 ( manual), $25,885 (six-speed auto)

Golf Alltrack $26,845 (6-speed manual), $27,905 (six-speed DSG)

Golf GTI $27,265 9manual), $28,365 (six-speed DSG)

Golf R $40,635 (six-speed manual), $41,735 (seven-speed DSG)

Starting in 2019, the Golf won't be made in Mexico and will instead be imported from Germany. That's exciting, but this 2018 model year lineup is still a small step upmarket for the humble hatchback.The R remains the hot pick of the bunch, but the entire lineup has those cool new 8-inch Discover media navigation and LED headlights. Honda can't beat that... we think.The standard 2018 Golf returns with its 170-hp 1.8-liter turbo hooked to the 5-speed manual or 6-speed DSG. The Golf SportWagen and its lifted Alltrack sister have the same thing except with a six-speed manual andoptions (available on S trim and above for SportWagen, standard for Alltrack).The GTI occupies the middle of the range with its 2-liter turbo now packing 220-hp as standard. Features that used to come with the Performance Pack like the differential, larger brakes or wheels now come standard with the SE and Autobahn trims.As we've mentioned before, the Golf R still has its old 292-hp output, and you can thank bad fuel for that. However, the six-speed dual-clutch automatic has been replaced by a new seven-speed unit. DCC adaptive cruise control is available on the GTI Autobahn and here, but bundled together with navigation. The GTI has 18's while the R gets additional standard features like LED headlights, the 8.0-inch touchscreen, new 19-inch alloy wheels and Volkswagen’s Digital Cockpit.It's worth pointing out that not all cars that the standard screen is still a 6.5-inch one, but they've added Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Even the Golf S comes with automatic headlights, rain-sensing wipers, and 15-inch alloy wheels.Base MSRP of the range: