autoevolution
LIVE Coverage:  2017 EICMA Milan Motorcycle Shows  
 

2019 Mercedes-AMG G63 Strips Some Camouflage to Look Even Angrier

8 Nov 2017, 21:26 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
In this latest set of spyshots, we've got both the new G63 and a regular version of the G-Class. Both have stripped some of their camouflage. However, the strips of wrapping around the headlights make them look like brawlers who want to punch you in the face.
22 photos
2019 Mercedes-AMG G63 Strips Some Camouflage to Look Even Angrier2019 Mercedes-AMG G63 Strips Some Camouflage to Look Even Angrier2019 Mercedes-AMG G63 Strips Some Camouflage to Look Even Angrier2019 Mercedes-AMG G63 Strips Some Camouflage to Look Even Angrier2019 Mercedes-AMG G63 Strips Some Camouflage to Look Even Angrier2019 Mercedes-AMG G63 Strips Some Camouflage to Look Even Angrier2019 Mercedes-AMG G63 Strips Some Camouflage to Look Even Angrier2019 Mercedes-AMG G63 Strips Some Camouflage to Look Even Angrier2019 Mercedes-AMG G63 Strips Some Camouflage to Look Even Angrier2019 Mercedes-AMG G63 Strips Some Camouflage to Look Even Angrier2019 Mercedes-AMG G63 Strips Some Camouflage to Look Even Angrier2019 Mercedes-AMG G63 Strips Some Camouflage to Look Even Angrier2019 Mercedes-AMG G63 Strips Some Camouflage to Look Even Angrier2019 Mercedes-AMG G63 Strips Some Camouflage to Look Even Angrier2019 Mercedes-AMG G63 Strips Some Camouflage to Look Even Angrier2019 Mercedes-AMG G63 Strips Some Camouflage to Look Even Angrier2019 Mercedes-AMG G63 Strips Some Camouflage to Look Even Angrier2019 Mercedes-AMG G63 Strips Some Camouflage to Look Even Angrier2019 Mercedes-AMG G63 Strips Some Camouflage to Look Even Angrier2019 Mercedes-AMG G63 Strips Some Camouflage to Look Even Angrier2019 Mercedes-AMG G63 Strips Some Camouflage to Look Even Angrier
The next generation of this iconic 4x4 is set to debut in January at the 2018 Detroit Auto Show. However, we know Mercedes likes to make web debuts, so we're likely to see some cool stuff even before that.

The W464 has been one of the most talked about projects in German test car history. So even before its debut, we feel like it's already a classic. Even without all the technology Mercedes is undoubtedly going to cram into the vehicle, we know that it's going to be a huge sales success. After all, they were able to sell 1,000 of the bonkers G500 4x4 Squared that costs about $250,000 in just a year.

This new G63 looks very expensive too. However, there's less stuff under the hood. Instead of a 5.5-liter twin-turbo V8, we'll only get a 4-liter engine. But the total output should actually be higher than before, matching the 612 HP of the E63 S.

Peaking out from under the camo are some fender flares that are painted black, just like a few other body pieces. However, the bit we're eager to see is the grille, since AMG models of late have a sort of bulbous design called Panamericana.

Being broader and lower, the new G-Class should handle a lot better on the road. However, rumors suggest radical weight savings are also inbound. If they turn out to be true, the "regular" versions could also prove pretty dynamic.

That's because Mercedes has developed a new family of inline-6 engines with cutting-edge technology. From what we've seen on the S-Class sedan, they're pretty great. So something like a G 400d will no longer be seen as the poor man's choice.
2019 mercedes-amg g63 Mercedes-AMG spyshots W464 G-Class
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars How to Remove Dead Bugs off Your Car Project CARS 2 - Everything You Need To KnowProject CARS 2 - Everything You Need To Know
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? A Short Guide to the GM LS Engine Family The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? How to Understand Car Noises 2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are How Crumple Zones Work Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the YearsMitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the Years
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How to Replace Your Car Battery Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Six Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks AboutSix Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks About
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All TimeThe Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All Time
MERCEDES BENZ models:
MERCEDES BENZ S 65 AMG Cabriolet (A217)MERCEDES BENZ S 65 AMG Cabriolet (A217) Roadster & ConvertibleMERCEDES BENZ S 63 AMG Cabriolet (A217)MERCEDES BENZ S 63 AMG Cabriolet (A217) Roadster & ConvertibleMERCEDES BENZ S-Class Cabriolet (A217)MERCEDES BENZ S-Class Cabriolet (A217) LuxuryMERCEDES BENZ S 63 AMG Coupe (C217)MERCEDES BENZ S 63 AMG Coupe (C217) CoupeMERCEDES BENZ S 65 AMG Coupe (C217)MERCEDES BENZ S 65 AMG Coupe (C217) CoupeAll MERCEDES BENZ models  