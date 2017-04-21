Widebody Golf 7 GTI Presented by Ingo Noak

Specialist tuning firm Ingo Noak has a tradition of taking cars that don't get enough love and making them really cool. They did it with the Scirocco
, and they are doing it again with the obsolete Golf GTI.
Their widebody kit apparently borrows the idea from the Rocket Bunny and Liberty Walk counterparts made famous by Japanese tuners.
Big fender flares are bolted to the existing ones to widen the 3-door body to the point where the Golf almost becomes square. We saw that with the Ingo Noak Golf 6 GTI.
But the main difference here is that we have a new front bumper inspired by the Golf R400. Big black air intakes and a gaping bottom grille change the appearance of the family-friendly hot hatch from Germany.
Around the back, we also see inspiration from the R400 project
. The two middle exhaust pipes immediately set this apart. Speaking of custom parts, there's no point in widening a GTI without adding bigger wheels.
In this case, we're looking at matte black 10x20 alloys from Schmidt Felgen, wrapped in 265/25/20 Hankook tires. The AP Sportfahrwerke coilover suspension completes the look while also ensuring speedbumps and potholes will always be a problem.
It's interesting to see that the Rocket Bunny look has evolved past its original purpose. Designed for drift cars with wide tires, these bolt-on fenders now make a front-wheel drive hot hatch look less ordinary.
There's no mention of any performance mods, so this is your stock GTI with a 220 PS 2-liter turbo engine. With 100 PS less than the new Civic Type R, it's hardly the ultimate performance machine. But it's job is to be a great all-rounder, with soft seats, a decent trunk, and adaptive suspension. The badge is over 40 years old, and many of the customers are too.
But we doubt this Ingo Noak GTI represents a midlife crisis. Tell us if we're wrong with a comment.