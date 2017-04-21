autoevolution

Widebody Golf 7 GTI Presented by Ingo Noak

 
21 Apr 2017, 16:10 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Tuning
Specialist tuning firm Ingo Noak has a tradition of taking cars that don't get enough love and making them really cool. They did it with the Scirocco, and they are doing it again with the obsolete Golf GTI.
Their widebody kit apparently borrows the idea from the Rocket Bunny and Liberty Walk counterparts made famous by Japanese tuners.

Big fender flares are bolted to the existing ones to widen the 3-door body to the point where the Golf almost becomes square. We saw that with the Ingo Noak Golf 6 GTI.

But the main difference here is that we have a new front bumper inspired by the Golf R400. Big black air intakes and a gaping bottom grille change the appearance of the family-friendly hot hatch from Germany.

Around the back, we also see inspiration from the R400 project. The two middle exhaust pipes immediately set this apart. Speaking of custom parts, there's no point in widening a GTI without adding bigger wheels.

In this case, we're looking at matte black 10x20 alloys from Schmidt Felgen, wrapped in 265/25/20 Hankook tires. The AP Sportfahrwerke coilover suspension completes the look while also ensuring speedbumps and potholes will always be a problem.

It's interesting to see that the Rocket Bunny look has evolved past its original purpose. Designed for drift cars with wide tires, these bolt-on fenders now make a front-wheel drive hot hatch look less ordinary.

There's no mention of any performance mods, so this is your stock GTI with a 220 PS 2-liter turbo engine. With 100 PS less than the new Civic Type R, it's hardly the ultimate performance machine. But it's job is to be a great all-rounder, with soft seats, a decent trunk, and adaptive suspension. The badge is over 40 years old, and many of the customers are too.

But we doubt this Ingo Noak GTI represents a midlife crisis. Tell us if we're wrong with a comment.
Golf GTI widebody kit Volkswagen tuning Ingo Noak
 
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
The End of Sedans is Nigh! Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
 

Our VOLKSWAGEN Testdrives:

2016 Volkswagen Passat 2.0 BiTDI 4Motion78
2015 VOLKSWAGEN Touareg77
2015 VOLKSWAGEN Passat76
2014 VOLKSWAGEN Polo Facelift65
VOLKSWAGEN Golf 776
VOLKSWAGEN CC69
VOLKSWAGEN UP!56
VW Beetle68
VW Multivan61
VW Amarok 52