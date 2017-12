LaFerrari Gets Towed through the Snow, Land Rover Defender Saves the Day

The British example of the Prancing Horse halo car was recently used as a daily driver in the cold, but it seems that the 963 hp monster couldn't cope with the slippery bits.Zooming in on the image we have here, which comes from Instagram user cheshiregent, we see the LaF being towed. The details of the adventure are scarce, but it appears that the driver of the gas-electric Fezza chose to skip the winter tire hassle.We can see the Maranello halo car being towed by a Land Rover Defender, so the British scenery is complete. As you can imagine, the setup we're talking about caused quite a stir. After all, you don't get to see the reigning Prancing Horse halo car getting used in slay mode on a daily basis.This stunt reminds us of another Ferrari LaFerrari adventure we recently brought to you. You know, the one that saw the hybrid hypercar being cast in the role of a boat.And, as risky as such moments might seem, we prefer them to the stories that see hypercars being given the garage queen treatment. Of course, supercar collectors who don't like to see the odo rolling, preferring to ride the appreciation wave, will always be around. But, thanks to social media, we can at least share more stories like the one above.