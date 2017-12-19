autoevolution
 

LaFerrari Gets Towed through the Snow, Land Rover Defender Saves the Day

19 Dec 2017, 12:16 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
As many of you have noticed, supercar and hypercar drivers have long gone past the days when these machines spent their winters inside garages. Of course, a part of the velocity monsters also get stowed for the cold season, but others are taken out to be enjoyed in the white stuff. However, taking your velocity demon out in the snow might bring one or two issues and the latest example of this seems to come from a LaFerrari.
6 photos
Ferrari LaFerrari Goes for a "Swim"Ferrari LaFerrari Goes for a "Swim"Ferrari LaFerrari Goes for a "Swim"Ferrari LaFerrari Goes for a "Swim"Ferrari LaFerrari Goes for a "Swim"
The British example of the Prancing Horse halo car was recently used as a daily driver in the cold, but it seems that the 963 hp monster couldn't cope with the slippery bits.

Zooming in on the image we have here, which comes from Instagram user cheshiregent, we see the LaF being towed. The details of the adventure are scarce, but it appears that the driver of the gas-electric Fezza chose to skip the winter tire hassle.

We can see the Maranello halo car being towed by a Land Rover Defender, so the British scenery is complete. As you can imagine, the setup we're talking about caused quite a stir. After all, you don't get to see the reigning Prancing Horse halo car getting used in slay mode on a daily basis.

This stunt reminds us of another Ferrari LaFerrari adventure we recently brought to you. You know, the one that saw the hybrid hypercar being cast in the role of a boat.

And, as risky as such moments might seem, we prefer them to the stories that see hypercars being given the garage queen treatment. Of course, supercar collectors who don't like to see the odo rolling, preferring to ride the appreciation wave, will always be around. But, thanks to social media, we can at least share more stories like the one above.


 

Best thing I have seen in 2017... sensational . #LaFerrari

A post shared by Jack (@cheshiregent) on Dec 18, 2017 at 10:01am PST

Ferrari LaFerrari Ferrari Land Rover Defender land rover lol
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? How to Understand Car Noises 2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars
Elon Musk Is Not the Manipulative Mastermind Everyone Takes Him for These Days How to Remove Dead Bugs off Your Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One 1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends
On Electric Harleys and New Generations A Short Guide to the GM LS Engine Family The Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All TimeThe Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All Time
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank How Crumple Zones Work Six Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks AboutSix Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks About
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Get a Grip: Driving on Snowy Roads These Are the Five Coolest Airplane-Engined Cars Ever MadeThese Are the Five Coolest Airplane-Engined Cars Ever Made
FERRARI models:
FERRARI PortofinoFERRARI Portofino CoupeFERRARI GTC4Lusso TFERRARI GTC4Lusso T LuxuryFERRARI 812 SuperfastFERRARI 812 Superfast CoupeFERRARI LaFerrari ApertaFERRARI LaFerrari Aperta ExoticFERRARI GTC4LussoFERRARI GTC4Lusso LuxuryAll FERRARI models  