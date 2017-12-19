LaFerrari Gets Towed through the Snow, Land Rover Defender Saves the Day

As many of you have noticed, supercar and hypercar drivers have long gone past the days when these machines spent their winters inside garages. Of course, a part of the velocity monsters also get stowed for the cold season, but others are taken out to be enjoyed in the white stuff. However, taking your velocity demon out in the snow might bring one or two issues and the latest example of this seems to come from a LaFerrari.

Best thing I have seen in 2017... sensational . #LaFerrari A post shared by Jack (@cheshiregent) on Dec 18, 2017 at 10:01am PST The British example of the Prancing Horse halo car was recently used as a daily driver in the cold, but it seems that the 963 hp monster couldn't cope with the slippery bits.Zooming in on the image we have here, which comes from Instagram user cheshiregent, we see the LaF being towed. The details of the adventure are scarce, but it appears that the driver of the gas-electric Fezza chose to skip the winter tire hassle.We can see the Maranello halo car being towed by a Land Rover Defender, so the British scenery is complete. As you can imagine, the setup we're talking about caused quite a stir. After all, you don't get to see the reigning Prancing Horse halo car getting used in slay mode on a daily basis.This stunt reminds us of another Ferrari LaFerrari adventure we recently brought to you. You know, the one that saw the hybrid hypercar being cast in the role of a boat.And, as risky as such moments might seem, we prefer them to the stories that see hypercars being given the garage queen treatment. Of course, supercar collectors who don't like to see the odo rolling, preferring to ride the appreciation wave, will always be around. But, thanks to social media, we can at least share more stories like the one above.