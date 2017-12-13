autoevolution
 

Ferrari On Course To Ramp Up Production Output To 9,000 Cars In 2018

When Enzo Ferrari set up shop in Maranello, little did he know that his motorsport-focused company will become the world’s most esteemed supercar manufacturer. Incorporated in the Netherlands as Ferrari N.V. since 2015 and more successful than ever, the Prancing Horse is riding high as far as profitability and sales are concerned. Case in point: 2016 saw deliveries improve to 8,014 vehicles from the previous year’s 7,664.
Ferrari stock on the NYSE more than doubled since the initial public offering, with the Italian company now valued at $20.1 billion. And the secret to this development is how the stock exchange reacts to increasing yearly deliveries. To this effect, 2018 poses a new challenge for Ferrari.

Citing “people familiar with the matter, who asked not to be named as the matter isn’t public,” business publication Bloomberg reports that production output is anticipated to rise to 9,000 vehicles in 2018. The way Ferrari will reach this goal is by “doubling assembly shifts to two a day.”

This is all part of Sergio Marchionne’s plan to boost profit even further, by any means possible. Ultra-limited editions, “affordable” models such as the California T-replacing Portofino, even a sport utility vehicle is in the pipeline to support the head honcho’s mid-term strategy. Speaking of which, the plan will go official early next year through a press conference.

The self-imposed production cap of 10,000 cars per year will likely get shelved once the F16X Ferrari Utility Vehicle makes its debut. The high-riding model is anticipated to outsell every other Ferrari in the lineup, a precedent set by the original Porsche Cayenne and new Bentley Bentayga. The endgame, Bloomberg reports, is to double the operating profit to approximately €2 billion ($2.35 B) by 2022, which is nothing to scoff at.

On another note, hybridization is key to Ferrari’s five-year plan. Marchionne told the media at the end of 2016 that every Ferrari sold from 2019 on will implement a hybrid system of some sort, including the F16X. The 488 GTO that’s coming to the 2018 Geneva Motor Show, meanwhile, is rumored to combine the twin-turbo V8 with an F1-style KERS system.
