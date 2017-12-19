The Grand Tour Settles on a New Driver and She's a British GT Racer

That's right, the rather controversial show (mainly due to Jeremy Clarkson being in it and freely expressing his opinions) is going to have a female racing driver and we're probably going to enjoy it.

As you may know, the American from the first season was dropped together with another underperforming section of the show as the producers keep looking for ways to make a good thing even better. The three presenters have taken advantage of these openings to submit their recommendations, but none of them had any luck. Clarkson tried his hand with former Formula 1 and current Porsche factory driver Mark Webber, Richard Hammond brought in a stunt driver while James May had the wildest idea and proposed they used a former car thief, only to watch him run away with a beautiful BMW M4 CS.It was clear somebody else had to take care of the screening process, and whoever that was eventually came up with the idea of having Abbie Eaton join the team. The 25-year-old has been racing for 16 years already one way or another and if you listen to her speak, you'll know she's not about to drop out anytime soon.In fact, that's probably the most remarkable thing about her: her drive and determination, her passion for driving. It wasn't easy for a girl to come through such a male-dominated sport with egos bigger than life itself, and yet there she is, still competing, still challenging for titles after bagging two already (in the Production Touring Car Championship in 2009 and Mazda MX-5 Supercup in 2014).The video below contains a short interview with Abbie and, if you can get through her Yorkshire accent, you'll see just what we mean. It would have been difficult to find someone more motivated and passionate about driving, not to mention pleasing to the eye as well. I hope that last part didn't sound too shallow and stereotypical on my part.