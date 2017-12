A post shared by Daria Radionova (@dradionova) on Oct 21, 2017 at 9:24am PDT

And this is precisely what happened to the Sant'Agata Bolognese machine you see here, which now delivers a new meaning of the "jewel" notion.The Huracan, a standard model, if we may call the LP610-4 so, lives most of its life in London, with the all-shiny Lambo having shown up on Instagram earlier this week.In fact, it seems that the S makeover only took place this month, albeit with the new skin following the color of the original - as you'll be able to notice in the Insta pics at the bottom of the page, the factory had dressed this V10 beast in a shade of red.As strange as the form-ignores-function "wrap" might be, things don't seem so surprising if we mention the owner of the 610 hp beast.That's because this is the ride of Daria Radionova. You know, the Russian 23-year-old who tried to shock the world wide web back in 2014 when she showed up in a Swarovski-covered Mercedes-Benz CLS - yes, she lives in the British capital city.And, if the "wrap" job of the Lambo Huracan we have here is anything like that of the Benz, the thing took more than a month to apply, since each of the crystals was carefully applied by hand, hence the quotes.Speaking of which, the second skin job was handled in the UK, with this coming from a specialist dubbed Vinceri. Who knows? Maybe this Huracan will end up becoming meme material...