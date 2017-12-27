Doug DeMuro Feels Old in $3 Million Ferrari 250 GT Lusso, Loves It

The situations that see us people getting excited about being labeled as old are very few and yet we're here to talk about one of them. It all has to do with the Ferrari 250 GT Lusso and the way in which it makes Doug DeMuro feel.

4 photos



With this out of the way, we need to discuss the numbers of the



By contemporary standards, we're talking about the kind of performance you'd get in a medium-tier hot hatch. Nevertheless, you have to keep in mind that this contraption was born way back in the 1960s. And the fact that providing lavish long-distance transportation is its main purpose is just as important.



As for how the journalist handles the interaction with the rolling piece of jewelry, you wouldn't expect Doug to invest the chunkiest slice of the time pie into talking about the cabin. At least not after noticing how simple the interior looks.



However, the mix between the age of the car and Enzo Ferrari's determination to stick to his own ways, which weren't always the most ergonomic or practical ones in the speed industry, means the cabin needs quite a lot of explaining.



Even so, those of you who are mostly here for the driving impressions won't be dissapointed either - despite the hefty price tag of the car, Doug takes if for a generous spin, so you'll get your kicks.



We're looking at a Prancing Horse that comes with a price tag of between $2 million and $3 million and, as the journo explains, the hefty financial side is owed to the special experience delivered by the Fezza, not the other way around.With this out of the way, we need to discuss the numbers of the 250 GT Lusso . Animated by a three-liter V12 that produces 240 hp and 178 lb-ft of twist, this Italian can play the 0 to 60 mph game in 7.5 seconds, while offering a top speed of 150 mph.By contemporary standards, we're talking about the kind of performance you'd get in a medium-tier hot hatch. Nevertheless, you have to keep in mind that this contraption was born way back in the 1960s. And the fact that providing lavish long-distance transportation is its main purpose is just as important.As for how the journalist handles the interaction with the rolling piece of jewelry, you wouldn't expect Doug to invest the chunkiest slice of the time pie into talking about the cabin. At least not after noticing how simple the interior looks.However, the mix between the age of the car and Enzo Ferrari's determination to stick to his own ways, which weren't always the most ergonomic or practical ones in the speed industry, means the cabin needs quite a lot of explaining.Even so, those of you who are mostly here for the driving impressions won't be dissapointed either - despite the hefty price tag of the car, Doug takes if for a generous spin, so you'll get your kicks.