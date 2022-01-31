Ferrari 296 GTS Test Driver Filmed Running Stop Sign

Even when there’s no traffic, running a stop sign goes against the driving code. But as you already know by now, some drivers approach this sign as if it’s a yellow flashing light, not coming to a complete stop. Case in point: the Ferrari test driver behind the steering wheel of this 296 GTS mule.
It’s also a little curious that he wears a mask, although there’s nobody else in the car. Wearing a mask while driving alone was deemed mandatory last year by the Delhi High Court in India, but nevertheless, it still is a bit odd.
As for the prototype, Ferrari appears to be putting the finishing touches on the open-top sibling of the 296 GTB. Just like the SF90 Spider and F8 Spider, we’re dealing with a power hardtop that visually lowers the center of gravity when retracted. Right behind it, we notice two buttresses and roll hoops designed to protect the driver and passenger in a rollover accident.
Finished in red and contrasting black for the lower half of the door-mounted side mirrors, this mule also features double-spoke wheels, black-painted brake calipers, and tan leather seats with generous bolstering. Slightly heavier than the coupe, the hardtop convertible is expected to accelerate just as fast from a standstill to 100 kilometers per hour (62 mph; 2.9 seconds).
The GTB is also rated at 7.3 seconds to 200 kph (124 mph), a top speed of 330 kph (205 mph), and boats a Fiorano lap time of one minute and 21 seconds with the optional Assetto Fiorano package. The AF includes Multimatic shock absorbers, high-downforce appendages made from carbon fiber, a Lexan rear window, plus various other expensive goodies.
Powered by a 120-degree V6 with a twin-turbo configuration, the 296 develops a massive 663 PS (654 horsepower) from a displacement of 3.0 liters. An electric motor levels up the internal combustion engine to a maximum combined output of 830 PS (819 horsepower) at 8,000 revolutions per minute and 740 Nm (546 pound-feet) of torque at 6,250 rpm.
