Matte Ferrari F8 Lowered on Strasse Forged Wheels Plays the 1016 Contrast Game

Say what you will about the rather subtle design changes between the F8 Tributo and its 488 predecessor. Or the fact it uses the same award-winning 3.9-liter twin-turbo V8 engine with identical 710-hp output. We had already forgotten everything...
This is because we are busy studying the subtle differences between a stock F8 and the custom build showcased by Sacramento, California-based vehicle specialist Diamond Autosport in all its social media glory. And, not to be the one to beat around the bush, they seem to have a massive impact.
As far as we can tell, what we have here is a Type F142MFL mid-engine Prancing Horse sports car. One equipped with the ubiquitous, stellar turbocharged V8 engine. If the good folks over at Diamond did not tamper with its OEM credentials, it’s still good for 710 horsepower. And will take a Tributo to 62 mph/100 kph in 2.9 seconds, on the way to a maximum of 211 mph (340 kph).
But that may be a little bit beyond the styling point. Which, frankly, takes precedence on this occasion. If our own two cents are allowed into the matter, this custom ride perfectly balances the well-known white-and-black contrast. With poise and subtlety, despite the implication of potentially outrageous brand names.
Such as Strasse Wheels or 1016Industries. The F8 Tributo rides Matte White and is lowered on a set of contrasting black Strasse forged wheels. Unfortunately, there is no indication regarding their exact size. Next up comes the subtle yet pregnant 1016Industries carbon kit. Which is a great match to all the other black elements present on the body.
As for the customary red attire that usually defines a Ferrari ride, it is not completely absent. For example, probably just to leave the F8 Tributo with a spec of color, the crimson brake calipers have not been matched to any of the main hues. Sadly, we have no indication whether the interior is also customized... which, luckily, is not a deal-breaker!
