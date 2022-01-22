Matte Ferrari F8 Lowered on Strasse Forged Wheels Plays the 1016 Contrast Game

More on this:

1 Brabus G-Class Squared Rides on Forgiato 24s, It's Matte Black Almost Everywhere

2 Vorsteiner Ferrari 488 Spider Lowered on Red Forgiatos Shows Custom Knows Tuning

3 LaMelo Ball Arrives at Work in Beautiful Red Ferrari F8 Tributo

4 BMW M4 Competition Takes on Ferrari F8 Tributo, Gap Can Be Seen From Space

5 Fearless Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S Thinks It Can Beat the Ferrari F8 Tributo, so Can It?